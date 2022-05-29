With the game on the line, Andrew Petrowski delivered.
The San Jacinto College-North (Texas) relief pitcher first toed the rubber in the roughest of circumstances on Saturday at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. Although the Gators led McLennan Community College (Texas) 8-6, the Highlanders had all the momentum. The bases were loaded with no outs and one run had just been walked in. The previous pitcher entered and left the game without recording an out.
The first pitch Petrowski threw was grounded to first base, hit too softly for a double play. A run scored on the fielder’s choice and two runners remained in scoring position.
The right-hander only needed eight more pitches, striking out the next two batters to save the game. The Gators added seven insurance runs in the top of the ninth, including a dagger of a grand slam from Jordan Williams, and went on to win 15-7.
San Jac coach Tom Arrington said it was an easy decision to go to Petrowski in a difficult spot.
“He’s come on to be our closer, if you want to call him that,” the coach said. “Definite power arm, power slider. We needed him in that situation. Up one run, runners on second and third. We pulled the infield in and we wanted to play for the win at that point. Andrew comes in and gets a big strikeout in that situation. It was huge for us and a big momentum swing.”
The freshman didn’t return after the prolonged rally in the ninth and Calin Knight closed out the game.
Petrowski said the Gators’ bullpen specializes in picking each other up. He said he went into the game wanting to aid Chase Roberts, who entered in relief before him.
“Chase was a little off today and everybody has off days,” Petrowski said. “As a team, we’re good at picking each other up when we’re struggling.”
San Jac set the tone in the top of the first when Williams roped a leadoff triple to left-center, then scored on a wild pitch. In the second inning, Armani Sanchez was hit by a pitch, stole second, then scored on a single from MJ Rodriguez.
McLennan answered in the bottom of the second with perhaps the most memorable home run of the night. Hunter Grimes mashed a 2-0 fastball and sent a towering home run into the dwindling daylight. The ball hit the top of the light pole in left field before landing on the Lincoln Park Golf Course.
The Highlanders added two more runs in the third inning, the first coming on a fluke play and the second on a seeing-eye single. The Gators, after a line-out, fired the ball to second base for an attempted double play. The ball momentarily settled in the shortstop’s glove, but the player tumbled across the bag. That, along with a minor collision, sent the ball into the outfield grass and a runner scored before the ball could be gathered.
After that, Mateo Zeppieri rolled an RBI single back up the middle to make it 4-2.
A string of hits in the fourth inning put San Jac up 5-4, then they added three more runs in the fifth. Sanchez turned on the first pitch he saw for a two-run home run to stretch the lead. After a groundout, Rodriguez took a 1-2 fastball and placed it a few rows deeper than his teammate did in the outfield stands.
San Jac’s six-run rally was anchored by starting pitcher Hunter Hollan settling in. After a rocky start in the first three innings, the lanky left-hander set down the McLennan hitters in order in the fourth inning, then struck out the final batter of the fifth inning to leave two runners stranded on base.
Hollan said there was a period early where he was trying to do too much and as he worked, he found his stride.
“I stopped trying to press so much and just focused on hitting spots, keeping the ball low in the zone and letting the defense work,” Hollan said. “After that, I started to get more swing-and-misses. My stuff started working better when I focused on being low in the zone and letting them hit themselves out.
Hollan was relieved after the fifth inning. He finished with 10 strikeouts and only one walk, throwing 105 pitches.
Lex Garcia allowed one run on two hits over the next two innings before he returned to the bench and McLennan rallied once again.
After Petrowski shut the door, the Gators added seven runs in the top of the ninth. In addition to Williams’ grand slam, Jack Hicks had a two-run single and another run scored on a fielder’s choice.
San Jac will face Wabash Valley College (Illinois) during Game 8 at 10 a.m. on Monday. McLennan drops into the losers' bracket and will face Snead State Community College (Alabama) tonight at 7:30 p.m.