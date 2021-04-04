Junior College Baseball
What did you do during JUCO Week 2020?
Yes, 2020 was a bummer for Grand Junction sports fans, especially during JUCO week.
The Daily Sentinel is looking for a few fans to talk to about what they did to fill the hours last year when they would have been at Suplizio Field watching the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
If you'd like to share your story, contact sports writer Patti Arnold at patti.arnold@gjsentinel.com, and please include an email address and phone number where you can be reached.