Fruita Monument senior Trinity Hafey high-fives her teammates Saturday during the Wildcats’ 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22 victory over Durango. Hafey, who had only six kills as a varsity player entering this season, had 13 kills — giving her 84 this season — in the win. Hafey has shifted to the front row because of roster turnover, but she is still a good defender, bottom, and server, below right.
Trinity Hafey has her sights set on her teammates after every point — whether it’s to congratulate them on a play well made or to pick them up after a missed return.
She has assumed a larger leadership role on the Fruita Monument volleyball team this year after a slew of seniors graduated. But new experiences are more of the same this season for Hafey.
In her first three seasons, the senior was mainly a back-row player as the Wildcats’ libero. This season, she rotates all over the court but is often up front as a hitter because of roster turnover.
“I play all of the positions including the hitting positions … I have never hit before — ever,” Hafey said. “I took on that role seeing what he had this year and seeing that we had a height disadvantage … they needed me up there for that. The whole mindset is completely different. Where to swing, how to swing, and timing is a struggle for me right now so it helps that my setters are being consistent.”
Fruita coach Mike Lans initially started Hafey in one position to open the season but began rotating her and her teammates around the court to find combinations that work. Hafey’s height often lands her as the middle hitter, but she has been getting time in the outside and right-side slots as well.
The change is working out so far, though there are some growing pains.
After collecting six total kills in her first three seasons, Hafey leads the Wildcats with 84 kills.
“As a libero, you see the court differently. In the back row, you can see the entire court and all you gotta do is get the pass,” Hafey said. “And in the front row, it’s completely different and you gotta get the swing down.”
Hafey said being a full-court player hasn’t fully clicked yet for her, but she’s committed to getting there.
As she figures out the fundamentals, her mental strength is showing itself.
“Playing on varsity all four years, I figured out that it’s up to me to be what the team needs on and off the court. Not even swinging, just staying positive to keep them going,” she said.
Hafey and fellow seniors Ryleigh Payne and Avrie Waite have played a big role in getting the Wildcats ready for games given the roster turnover.
Hafey is like a coach on the floor for Fruita, keeping the team’s spirits high, making adjustments to the scheme and explaining why changes Lans makes will help the team.
“I told the bench after she made a play that Trin’s volleyball IQ is probably up here,” Lans said, flattening his hand parallel with his forehead. “And mine might be just a step below it because I’m a little slower to see it … She does an amazing job of seeing the game and understanding what somebody else’s movement in the back row on the other side might mean for the ball coming back over to us … She could easily go on and coach somewhere and do very well at it.”
In addition to her new roles, Hafey has also experienced something — early season losses.
The Wildcats are 6-7 this season, with the seven losses being more than in either of Lans’ first two seasons. Four of those defeats came at the hands of tough Denver-area schools early in the season. The Wildcats are in second place in the SWL with a 4-2 record.
It took some time to find the right rotations, Hafey and Lans said, but everything is beginning to click.
“She stepped into the outside hitting role and she was doing decent at it, but she and I both were recognizing that there might be some change that needed to happen in order to maximize her and the other players,” Lans said. “... I’m going to give a big shout out to the entire team — they have been very patient with me. Especially this last week, we changed a lot of stuff up. Like, an unbelievable amount. Our hitters are hitting all over the place now.”
All those changes merge together beautifully Saturday as Fruita handed Durango (10-3, 5-1) its first SWL loss of the season, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22.
Hafey had 13 kills on 26 attempts, and she and Waite each had four aces. Freshman Cambelle Brammer, who started the season on junior varsity, had four solo blocks. Waite had 19 digs and Chloe Kraai had 14.
“Teams are always looking for good utility players who can play back row and front row. Trin can step into any team on the Western Slope and most teams on the Front Range and fill any hole they have,” Lans said. “To have the ability to move and (make) the mental adjustments that it takes and still play at a high level, it’s a magical thing.”