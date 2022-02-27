Ryan Wheeler is a little more of a laid-back wrestler than most.
“I don’t really get too nervous. I’m just kind of happy-go-lucky when I wrestle,” Wheeler said. “They get mad at me sometimes. I warm up, I stretch and I’m just relaxed. I’ve always listened to country music, like old Johnny Cash country music. I loosen up and don’t get hyped for my matches.”
But the redshirt freshman knows what he needs to do when he gets on the mat, and Saturday did what only he’s done this season — beat second-ranked Josiah Rider of Adams State.
Wheeler was leading Rider, a Grand Junction High School graduate, 4-1, in the second period of the 157-pound championship match in the Super Region VI tournament at Brownson Arena when Rider called time for an injured ankle. After being tended to by trainers, Rider returned to the mat, but with less than a minute to go in the second period, Rider stopped again and defaulted.
Both will wrestle at nationals in two weeks in St. Louis, but it was Wheeler cradling the championship trophy.
“That’s awesome,” Wheeler said, looking at the NCAA regional championship trophy.
Wheeler scored a first-period takedown and threw Rider to his back for two nearfall points, then gave up an escape.
“I don’t know, our styles match up,” Wheeler said. “We’re similar wrestlers, we’re both Greco kids. I just go after him more than some.”
The Mavericks will send five to nationals, with Wheeler winning the only regional title.
Nebraska-Kearney won the regional team title with 175.5 points, with Western Colorado second with 102.5 points and CMU third with 93.5.
CMU coach Chuck Pipher, whose team went undefeated in RMAC duals this season, was selected the Super Region VI coach of the year.
Donnie Negus lost a tough 6-2 decision to Nebraska-Kearney’s Hayden Price in the 197-pound title bout after dominating his first three matches.
“Just a couple of positions he beat me on and that’s all it comes down to,” Negus said. “It was pretty evenly matched, there’s a couple of positions he beat me on and a couple of positions I didn’t quite capitalize on the way he did on me. That’s the difference sometimes.”
Negus wanted to defend his regional title, but, he said, the end result is one final trip to nationals.
“It’s a little bittersweet,” he said. “I won last year, I came here to win. I lost in the national duals to the No. 1 guy in the country and I set a goal for myself, I said, I’m not losing again. It sucks, I’m not losing again. I didn’t quite accomplish that but we’re going to the dance. That’s the main thing.”
Three more qualified the hard way, through the consolation bracket to take third place.
Dawson Collins was third at 125 pounds, rebounding from a 5-3 semifinal loss to win his first consolation match by pin, then defeating Parker McBride of CSU-Pueblo 6-1 to place third.
“It took me about 30 minutes (to calm down after the loss), but I had to,” Collins said. “I had to go outside, recoup, sit down, deep breaths. I didn’t know what to think. I lost, I got upset, but if I don’t come back, my season’s over and I’d be even more upset. I just had to clear my head. I got yelled at by Pip (CMU coach Chuck Pipher), but I think I needed it.”
Collins was in control the entire way in his third-place match and is eager for the next step.
“After I lost, I woke up,” he said. “I was back to myself. I just got the jitters, I was nervous. I’ve never been here before, but I wasn’t wrestling like myself until I lost, then I finally popped back into myself.”
Collin Metzgar, too, lost a tough semifinal match at 133 pounds, but came back with a 12-3 victory in the consolation semifinals before holding on to defeat Alex Alvarez of Western Colorado 2-0. Metzgar used a third-period escape, rolling out of the bottom position, to score after riding Alvarez the entire second period to earn the riding time point.
In the final seconds, Alvarez was trying desperately to get a takedown, but Metzgar held him off just enough until the final horn sounded.
“Maybe some nerves going into that match,” Metzgar said. “I beat that guy earlier in the tournament and I knew that he was going to be coming out hard. I knew I just had to weather the storm, wrestle my match and don’t give up any points.”
Seth Latham will make his second trip to the national tournament, and this time he’ll actually get on the mat. Latham qualified two years ago, but the national tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, then must missed qualifying last season.
He was controlling New Mexico Highlands’ Allen Michel in the semifinals, but was riding too high and Michel reversed him in a 5-3 victory. Latham, too, had to mentally regroup, but came back with a major decision in the consolation semifinals before defeating Cole Hernandez of Western Colorado 14-4 in the 174-pound third-place match.
“It was a really frustrating match,” Latham said of the semifinals. “I beat that kid a couple of weeks ago and obviously I went in thinking I’m going to dominate this match and I got into bad positions with my legs and got high and he got the reversal.
“It’s hard coming off the loss to a kid I should have beaten, but in a way it’s kind of a good thing because it turns me around and (ticks) me off. I’m going to get to the national tournament and I’m going to show you that was a fluke.”