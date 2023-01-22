A high school coach is more than an adult giving instructions on the sideline.
What fans see is the stern face patrolling the sidelines, headset snug, play calls muttered into a microphone. Or an animated coach pleading with the referee that the shooter wasn’t fouled.
But what isn’t seen is the time and effort coaches place into their jobs. They face the daily struggles all people face but with the added role of being a guiding light for young athletes. Some men and women burn out quickly and a new coach steps in.
“You gotta go into the coaching jobs in this district knowing what it’s about — the kids,” said Michael Wells, who coached the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team for nine years. “If it’s about money and it’s about how much time you put into it, the hourly value and all of that stuff, then turn in your keys. Don’t even apply because it’s not what it’s about.”
Coaching in District 51 can be a thankless job. The hours are long, the pay isn’t very high and you’re more than likely to hear it from a parent who thinks their kid deserves more playing time.
So, why do coaches coach?
The Daily Sentinel spoke with 11 current and former D51 head coaches asking that question and about their workload.
Four went on the record — these are their stories.
A desire to lead
Sydni Brandon’s path has come full circle.
She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 2015 as one of the best girls basketball players in recent history, then played for Fort Lewis College and Colorado Mesa. Once she graduated from CMU, she was an assistant coach with Central under Mary Doane and is now 14 games into her tenure as Grand Junction’s girls basketball coach.
One taste of what it’s like to coach and Brandon was hooked.
“That very first year when we played Fruita at Fruita and just seeing the girls’ excitement after the game, I think it was Mary’s first win there or something. It was a very big deal,” Brandon said. “That excitement, I wanted that. I was a part of it as an assistant, but I wanted to be the big dog.”
Brandon is applying lessons she learned under Doane — such as the value of patience — but is also learning on the fly.
In some ways, coaching requires you to just jump into the deep end and start swimming.
“When I first got here, I had four kids that were consistently at every single open gym. I expected to have different kids every day, maybe one or two consistently,” Brandon said. “It’s been a struggle to get kids to believe in themselves. Believing that they can win, because we (the coaches) are believing that they can be successful because we see their potential.”
Brandon wants to build a successful program, so she treats coaching as her second full-time job.
On game weeks, Brandon and her assistants are running practices, devising gameplans, watching game film and coaching the games among other tasks. Brandon’s ballpark number on how much time she dedicates weekly is, at a minimum, 20 hours. But a number doesn’t really do justice to the workload.
“The job and trying to connect with the kids, those are things that are on your mind every hour of every day. Like, how can I get these kids to see that I love them and that I believe in them?” Brandon said. “We lose sleep over this … By the time I’m sitting around at my house, I’m still thinking about it. With that in mind, you could get up to 40, 50 hours a week.
“You’re just thinking, ‘How can I build these relationships? How can I show them that I love them? How can I give them what they need to produce and to believe in themselves?’ ”
By Brandon’s estimation, when accounting for camps, practices and preparing for the next season, coaching the Tigers is an 11-month job. As it stands, Brandon’s district-provided stipend for her first season will be $4,275.
Brandon stresses over those questions so much because she wants to be just as impactful to kids as her coaches were to her.
Brandon spent the winter break unwinding from the first leg of the season, but it hasn’t caused her to reconsider her calling. The only other possible career for her would be a police officer, she said.
Coaching is what she was put on this earth to do.
“I’ll do this for as long as they’ll have me,” Brandon said. “It doesn’t really feel like work to me. You could see me here until I’m 70.”
Almost always on the clock
Cameron Ross aspired to lead a high school football team since college. He was turned down for the job at Fruita Monument when he first applied in 2011 but became the head Wildcat in 2018 after 13 years as an assistant.
Ross was an offensive lineman at then-Mesa State under Joe Ramunno. In addition to learning the game of football, he tried to figure out what he wanted to be in life. At first, he wanted to be a meteorologist, but Mesa didn’t offer that degree. Then he tried psychology before he realized that wasn’t a good fit.
“I got into coaching because I had good coaches. I enjoyed the game of football and I enjoyed being part of a team,” Ross said. “When I decided to become a teacher, I knew that coaching was gonna be a part of it because football gave so much to me that I wanted to give back.
“I volunteered with my mom. She was a teacher at West Middle School for a long time. That’s when I realized that this is what I wanted to do. My uncle was a teacher, my dad was a teacher. My aunts are teachers, it runs in the family a little bit.”
Ross has built the Wildcats into playoff regulars but the job has come with lessons.
“One thing that people don’t realize when you become a head coach is how much time is involved,” he said. “You think you have an idea, but you don’t really. You don’t really understand until you’re there.”
Even now, months before the first whistle at the first camp of the summer, Ross and his staff are preparing for their 2023 campaign.
“It’s a year-round thing,” said Ross, who teaches social studies and weight lifting at Fruita Monument. “Starting in late January and February, we do early morning workouts where we’ll bring the guys in, in the mornings and have about an hour practice twice a week just to get back into the swing of things.”
Ross and his staff will also review the previous season, adjust schemes and approaches accordingly, and run inventory to order new equipment. Because previous starting quarterback Corben Rowell is a senior, Ross is also meeting with kids interested in being the next Wildcat signal caller.
“It’s this time period where you look at if you’re losing coaches, what coaches do you need to get or positions you need to get hired for stuff like that,” Ross said. “Spring, the weather gets nicer and we’ll start to do some after-school stuff with those guys who aren’t involved in spring sports. It doesn’t really take off until right at the end of school when we start doing our summer camp, or what we call our spring camp. End of May or beginning of June is when we usually do camp.”
Ross’ staff tends to be around 12-14 people. Not everyone on is paid a full stipend but Ross does what he can to make sure everyone gets some sort of compensation. For his fifth season, Ross earned a $4,808 stipend from the district. He and Brandon are on the same salary schedule.
From a personal perspective, Ross has been able to balance being a teacher, coach and having a presence in his children’s lives. It’s not always easy but Ross makes it work and has learned to set time away for football and not let that bleed into other parts of his life. Ross has two children who are 12 and 14 years old.
“(The balance was hard) when I first started. It’s hard to turn your mind off from it,” Ross said. “I mean, even if you’re hanging out with your family, sometimes in the back of your mind you’re going, ‘All right, what are we getting to do on Monday for practice? And what are we gonna do to stop Central?’ You’re always thinking about it.”
But all of that stress and game-planning is worth it to Ross with wins and memories on the gridiron, sure. But more importantly, he’s satisfied when he sees a kid who was tepid on day one of his freshman season grow into a senior leader.
“I don’t want to come off like I’m complaining by any means because if I didn’t feel this was worth it, I wouldn’t do it,” Ross said.
Success comes with a change in perspective
The Wendy MacAskill Palisade fans have come to know over the past 15 years is much different than the one who walked the sidelines for the Rosary High School volleyball team in Fullerton, California.
MacAskill took that job at her alma mater after her playing career ended to stay close to volleyball. But in hindsight, her focus was too narrow.
“It was about winning. It was just about volleyball and it wasn’t about life lessons or relationships. None of that was part of the deal that never even entered my mind,” MacAskill said. “Old coaches and players will come to my practices now and they’re like, ‘Coach, you’re so soft. You never would’ve let us get away with that.’”
MacAskill, who now works part time as a physical therapist, spent one season as an assistant coach at Colorado Mesa before taking the Palisade job in 2008. She has been able to find a good work/life balance and not miss much time with her children — Alexandra, Kendyl and Braeleigh — all of whom have played for their mother.
Through those life changes — moving and starting a family — MacAskill said she has matured as a person and a coach, and widened her view to understand high school sports’ long-term impact.
Coming to that epiphany allowed her to weather the storms that come with coaching, and to foster a culture of success.
“I want my players to fully understand why we’re asking them to do certain things and I want them to ask questions so that they can understand why we’re doing it what we’re doing,” MacAskill said. “It’s not a dictatorship. It used to be, but it’s not anymore. We’re all in it together.”
That shift in focus has paid off for MacAskill.
On the court, the Bulldogs are 214-144, 120-61 in league play and have made numerous playoff runs in her tenure. For her 15th season, under the current salary schedule, MacAskill will pull in $5,556.
But the records are secondary to how she judges her career.
“(In California) we would have bus rides home and I felt like I cared more than the kids cared and the losses bothered me more than they bothered them. And I definitely don’t think I would still be coaching if that was still my approach,” MacAskill said. “I think it took me even longer than to realize I can’t be measuring my success as a coach by wins and losses.”
Now MacAskill does it all for the kids.
“I define success for myself now by the experience that the girls have, the relationships that they build on and off the court, being successful in the classroom and that end of the season, they’re still having fun,” she said. “The fulfillment doesn’t come at the end of each season, it comes when players visit years down the road and share a big milestone in theirs.
“We want to win, but those other things are the memories they’ll carry into adulthood.”
A life Wells-coached
Michael Wells left his post as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Colorado Mesa to have more time with his family.
Funny enough, he ended up seeing his daughters Kenzie and Kylie plenty as the girls’ basketball coach at Fruita Monument.
“The position opened up about two weeks before my oldest daughter’s career started and I came to the realization that I was going to be there anyways, I had experience and felt like I could do a good job,” Wells said. “For me, that is where the family was. My wife’s brother and dad growing up were coaches and athletic directors, so she grew up in the gym and with the girls being there, that is where we were all going to be, to begin with.”
Wells retired in the spring of 2022, and now has time to watch his son, Jhett, play for the Fruita Monument boys basketball team.
Coaching was basically another full-time job for Wells. Part of the way through his stint with the Wildcats, Wells was running his own screen printing business. which allowed him to build that work schedule around coaching.
“At the head coach level, you’re responsible for everything. Every morning i tried to check in at the high school to see with the principal or AD if there were issues, whether it was players’ academic or behavior or things like scheduling, game changes, stuff like that,” Wells said. “Throughout the day, you have your planning for practice. I was fortunate to have experienced assistants with regard to advanced scouting, film, self-scouting, what practice will look like.”
The Fruita girls team was akin to a college program. And because of the work flexibility and his family being accustomed to basketball life, Wells didn’t have to worry as much about missing time with his children.
Wells also didn’t feel as stressed about the coach stipend from the school district, which was in the $5,000 ballpark by the end of his tenure. All of that money, he said, went back into the program.
Wells looks back fondly on his time coaching. The Wildcats made seven Sweet 16 appearances, won six Southwestern League titles and went 161-56, including 58-16 in SWL play.
By the end of his tenure, Wells had two photos in his office that encapsulated why he coached — one of himself, Kenzie and Riley Snyder hugging after they first got over the Sweet 16 hump, and another of him and Kylie, and a couple of other players when they advanced to the Great Eight again.
“Seeing the girls become empowered to succeed made the job worth it. We tried our best to have a player-led program. We tried our best to give them the tools to be successful in basketball, which I believe translates to life,” he said.