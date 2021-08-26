When I think back to the Broncos of my childhood, two people loom large: John Elway and Mike Shanahan. The former is among the best quarterbacks of all time and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The latter is one of the winningest coaches ever, yet somehow was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this week.
The coach nominated this year: Dick Vermeil. Let’s break down some stats.
Shanahan has 170 career victories, tied for 13th all-time. Despite what can be generously described as a rough patch in Washington, he has a career winning percentage of .552, which is higher than Hall of Famers Weeb Ewbank, Sid Gillman and Tom Flores. It’s within spitting distance of Jimmy Johnson’s .556 winning percentage.
Throw in two Super Bowl wins as a head coach and another as an assistant and you have one heck of a resume.
Contrast that with Vermeil: 120 career wins (35th all-time), a .524 win rate (behind every Hall of Famer except Ewbank) and one Super Bowl. Is this an NFC East thing? Philadelphia is the only place where he had a halfway decent record at 54-47. Is it a Los Angeles thing? That’s where he had his Super Bowl win in front of an apathetic fan base (with a 22-26 record).
I understand that he’s a coach in charge of turnarounds, but Shanahan did all of that and more in Denver. His 138-86 record in Denver is incredible.
After an 8-8 start with the Broncos in 1995, he led the team to a 13-3 mark in 1996 and followed that up with back-to-back Super Bowl victories. There was a down year after Elway retired, but Shanahan got the Broncos to winning on a consistent basis until 2007. The Broncos won more than 60 percent of their playoff games with Shanahan as coach. He’s the biggest reason we’re so spoiled as Broncos fans today.
That’s an incredible run of success.
He went 13-3 with Jake Plummer under center. He made Brian Griese look downright decent at times. Shanahan built some of the most consistent rushing attacks of all time and schemes he developed or evolved are still in use today.
Counting Shanahan, there are four coaches with at least two Super Bowl victories not in the Hall of Fame.
It’s criminal that Vermeil was nominated over Shanahan.
ODDS AND ENDS
Teddy Bridgewater was selected the starting quarterback Wednesday morning. It feels like a move made by a coach playing not to lose, rather than one playing to win. With Bridgewater’s injury history, it’s possible we haven’t seen the last of Drew Lock. Still, this signals that Denver will likely be looking to draft a quarterback with a high first-round pick in 2022.
Royce Freeman displayed some of his 2019 versatility against the Seahawks. In addition to nine solid rushing attempts, he caught a team-high five passes for 44 yards. But his ultimate team play doesn’t show up in the box score. Watch a video clip of Teddy Bridgewater’s 2-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Hamler. It’s a nice enough play, but it only happens because Freeman moved across the pocket for a blitz pick-up. It’s a perfect read and an excellent block. Freeman will either be a solid depth running back or valuable trade bait in a contract year.
Coach Vic Fangio confirmed that rookie outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will make the 53-man roster. The seventh-round draft choice had two monster sacks against the Seahawks and looks like great value as linebacker depth.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
The Broncos have five guys battling for two wide receiver spots. Seth Williams will almost certainly end up a free agent or practice squad addition. That leaves Trinity Benson, Tyrie Cleveland, Kendall Hinton and Diontae Spencer, all of whom bring different strengths.
Benson can return kicks and is a capable receiver at all levels, despite his smaller frame (6-0, 180). Cleveland is probably the best pure receiver and took meaningful NFL snaps at wide receiver last season. Hinton can return kicks and serve as an emergency QB but isn’t a legitimate deep threat in the NFL. Spencer is a return specialist — arguably the best of the group — but has had several painful drops this preseason. The game against the Rams might or might not make these decisions easier.
All eyes on the offense: Various offensive line battles will come to a head on Saturday. Quinn Meinerz, who was graded as the No. 2 rookie center through two games by Pro Football Focus, might be able to snag a starting role.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Another week, another quarterback disparity. Bridgewater and Lock are leagues better than Bryce Perkins, who the Rams will have under center. Reflecting such, the Broncos are 8.5-point favorites with a money line around -400 (bet $400 to win $100).