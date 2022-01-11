Three longtime baseball men with ties to Grand Junction are being honored with induction into separate halls of fame this year.
Byron Wiehe, who coached Mesa State College’s baseball team from 1976-1994, is part of the 2022 class of the Colorado Dugout Club’s Hall of Fame.
Wiehe finished his career at Mesa with a 537-347 record in 19 seasons, with nine conference championships. The Mavericks reached the NAIA district or bi-district playoffs 15 times under Wiehe and made it to the NCAA playoffs in 1993.
He’s the third longest-tenured coach in CMU baseball history, behind Chris Hanks (23 years) and Bus Bergman (21 years).
Wiehe, who started playing baseball in the Four Corners area when he was 8, was an all-league pitcher at Durango High School, once striking out 19 batters against Delta.
He played baseball and basketball at Adams State, then coached at Littleton, Heritage, Monarch and Brighton high schools before joining Mesa’s staff as an assistant. He was hired as the head coach after Bergman retired.
His Mesa program produced 28 professional players and 12 NAIA All-Americans.
Wiehe, who lives in Grand Junction and coaches his grandson’s Little League team, also helped start the Mile High Collegiate Baseball League on the Front Range and coached one of the Denver teams.
The 2021 Hall of Fame was canceled by the pandemic, so two classes will be honored at the Jan. 22 ceremony at the Marriott Denver Tech Center.
Also entering the Dugout Club Hall of Fame is former Mesa State pitcher Joe White, who is No. 6 in career wins at Mesa with 21. White is third in career strikeouts with 224. White played from 1985-88.
He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, playing in Seattle’s minor league system until suffering a career-ending shoulder injury.
White then went into education and coaching at ThunderRidge High School, retiring in 2018.
He was a two-time state coach of the year, regional coach of the year in 2013, had five state championship teams, three as defensive coordinator in football and two in baseball, one as co-head coach with Dave Mumper in 2004 and one as head coach in 2013.
Ray receives broadcast honor
Former Grand Junction Rockies general manager and current public address announcer Tim Ray will be inducted into the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in June in Cody, Wyoming.
Ray, who moved to Grand Junction when the Casper Ghosts became the Grand Junction Rockies in 2012, has a long history in radio. He was a play-by-play broadcaster in the 1980s in Sheridan, Wyoming, and also called games for the University of Wyoming.
He was the Wyoming Sportscaster of the year in 1986, 1988 and 2003.
He also called games for the Casper Ghosts and became an athletic administrator with the Natrona County School District before taking over as the GM of the Ghosts and later the GJ Rockies.
Since his retirement with the Rockies, Ray has remained part of the club by serving as an ambassador and the team’s public address announcer, as well as announcing Colorado Mesa baseball games.