Fruita Monument continues to establish itself among the top teams in its class.
The Wildcats (3-0) are ranked fourth in Class 4A after the latest Colorado High School Activities Association coaches poll. The ranking, a two spot jump from last week, comes off the heels of the Wildcats’ 35-0 road beatdown of Skyline last week.
Fruita is averaging 26.3 points per game this season, has run for 996 yards and has allowed just three touchdowns through three games. Against the Falcons (1-2), the Wildcats ran for 400 yards and five touchdowns. Wyatt Sharpe had 137 yards on the ground and one touchdown, Amari Wilson had 116 and one touchdown, Kaison Stegelmeier had 96 and one touchdown, and Corben Rowell had 46 with two touchdowns.
Now, Fruita has a chance to show the team is legit when it hosts Grandview, No. 6 in 5A, Thursday at 6 p.m.
Elsewhere in 4A, Montrose (1-2) returned to the Top 10 at No. 8 after clinching its first win of the season. The Red Hawks outlasted Erie, the team that bounced them from the playoffs in the semifinals last season, 49-40 last week.
Central (2-1) nor Grand Junction (1-2) received any votes. In 3A, Palisade (0-3) also did not receive any votes.
2A
There’s only one team better than Delta (3-0), according to this week’s poll. The Panthers landed at No. 2 in the class and earned three first place votes, though they are a far cry from top-ranked The Classical Academy.
Delta strengthened its case for being among the 2A elite after it beat Palisade at Stocker Stadium 31-20 last week.
Rifle (1-1) received the 14th-most votes in the class after a seven point loss to Glenwood Springs last week.
1A
Meeker (2-1) is still ranked No. 9 in the class after crushing Aspen last week. The Cowboys beat the 2A Skiers 41-14 in front of a home crowd thanks to three rushing touchdowns from senior Connor Blunt.
North Fork’s (1-1) rank is also unchanged. The Miners beat 2A Grand Valley 28-0 last week.
Cedaredge (2-1) received two votes, the 20th-most in the class. The Bruins shutout Del Norte 20-0 on the road last week.