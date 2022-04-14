Fruita Monument’s Jack Dere, 28, is congratulated by Andrew Lee, 23, on Wednesday after his three-run, inside-the-park home run in the Wildcats’ 14-0 victory over Central at Canyon View Park. Dere finished 2 for 2 with four RBI and three runs scored.
Fruita Monument's Rylan McDaniel, 8, makes contact with the ball during a game against Central at Canyon View Park on Wednesday, April 13.
Fruita Monument first baseman Logan Cardoza, 28, makes a play getting out Central's Jayvin Martinez at Canyon View Park on Wednesday, April 13.
Central's Joe Vigil, 7, swings at a strike during a game against Fruita Monument High School at Canyon View Park on Wednesday, April 13.
Fruita Monument's Lucas Weaver stops at second base Wednesday after hitting a double in the second inning of the Wildcats' 14-0 victory over Central at Canyon View Park.
Fruita Monument’s Jack Dere connects on single Wednesday in the Wildcats’ 14-0 victory over Central at Canyon View Park. Dere finished 2 for 2 with four RBI and three runs scored.
Fruita Monument's Peyton Nessler connects on one of his three hits Wednesday in the Wildcats' 14-0 victory over Central at Canyon View Park.
Central's Ryland Nostrad watches his throw head toward first base on Wednesday in the Warriors' 14-0 loss to Fruita Monument.
Fruita Monument's Hunter Smolinski stops at third base Wednesday in the Wildcats' 14-0 victory over Central.
Fruita Monument's Jack Dere rounds the bases Wednesday in the Wildcats' 14-0 victory over Central at Canyon View Park. Dere finished 2 for 2 with four RBI and three runs scored.
Fruita Monument's Andrew Lee connects on one of his two hits Wednesday in the Wildcats' 14-0 victory over Central. Lee had two RBI in the win.
Fruita Monument's Cole Jones delivers a pitch Wednesday in the Wildcats' 14-0 victory over Central. Jones allowed only one hit, struck out six and walked two in three innings to earn the win.
Wednesday’s cold weather did nothing to cool down bats for the Fruita Monument High School baseball team.
Two days after being limited to two hits in a 13-0 loss to Eaglecrest, the Wildcats (8-6, 1-0 Southwestern League) pounded out 17 hits in a 14-0 victory over Central (6-7, 0-1).
Jack Dere got the scoring started for Fruita in the bottom of the first inning. After Peyton Nessler singled to open the inning and Hunter Smolinski reached on an error, Dere hit a line drive to center field that got past the Warriors’ Alex Taylor for an inside-the-park home run.
The Wildcats put the game away with an eight-run second inning. Lucas Weaver led off with a double and Kolton Hicks walked. Nessler had an RBI single and Smolinski singled to load the bases. Dere, who finished 2 for 2 with four RBI and three runs scored, walked to force in one run and Andrew Lee had an RBI single.
With the bases still loaded, Dylan Noah hit a two-run single to right. Rylan McDaniel had an RBI groundout to push Fruita’s lead to 9-0. After Logan Cardoza singled and Weaver ground out, Hicks hit a two-run triple to right field for an 11-0 lead.
A wild pitch and Lee’s RBI single increased Fruita’s advantage to 13-0 in the third inning and Keenan Oxford had an RBI single in the fourth inning to drive in the final run.
Cole Jones allowed only one hit in three innings, Lewis Coonts’ single in the second inning. Jones walked two and struck out six before giving way to Noah, who walked one and struck out four in two scoreless innings.