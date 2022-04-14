Wednesday’s cold weather did nothing to cool down bats for the Fruita Monument High School baseball team.

Two days after being limited to two hits in a 13-0 loss to Eaglecrest, the Wildcats (8-6, 1-0 Southwestern League) pounded out 17 hits in a 14-0 victory over Central (6-7, 0-1).

Jack Dere got the scoring started for Fruita in the bottom of the first inning. After Peyton Nessler singled to open the inning and Hunter Smolinski reached on an error, Dere hit a line drive to center field that got past the Warriors’ Alex Taylor for an inside-the-park home run.

The Wildcats put the game away with an eight-run second inning. Lucas Weaver led off with a double and Kolton Hicks walked. Nessler had an RBI single and Smolinski singled to load the bases. Dere, who finished 2 for 2 with four RBI and three runs scored, walked to force in one run and Andrew Lee had an RBI single.

With the bases still loaded, Dylan Noah hit a two-run single to right. Rylan McDaniel had an RBI groundout to push Fruita’s lead to 9-0. After Logan Cardoza singled and Weaver ground out, Hicks hit a two-run triple to right field for an 11-0 lead.

A wild pitch and Lee’s RBI single increased Fruita’s advantage to 13-0 in the third inning and Keenan Oxford had an RBI single in the fourth inning to drive in the final run.

Cole Jones allowed only one hit in three innings, Lewis Coonts’ single in the second inning. Jones walked two and struck out six before giving way to Noah, who walked one and struck out four in two scoreless innings.