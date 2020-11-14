DENVER — Why wouldn’t it be a strange end to the strangest high school football regular season anyone can remember?
The coronavirus pandemic initially postponed the 2020 season, then it didn’t. Play began late, but was interrupted by assorted outbreaks. Fruita Monument twice had to scramble to land opponents after its original opponents were quarantined.
However, the Wildcats capped their bizarre campaign quite nicely, thank you.
Behind an effective rushing attack, assorted mistakes by their hosts and a further feeling of coming together under ridiculous circumstances, the Wildcats rolled into Mullen’s Brother Bernard Kinneavy Field at De La Salle on a fairly windy Friday night and handled the Mustangs 21-9.
The Class 4A Wildcats evened their mark at 3-3 and will await opportunity for a seventh game.
No one is sure if there will be play next week as reported COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but, hey, it’s 2020.
“I told the kids afterward,” Wildcats coach Cameron Ross said, “that I’ll never forget the 2020 team with all of the stuff they’ve had.”
As it was, Fruita Monument controlled the line of scrimmage, weathered a few attempts to take control by Mullen (1-4) and rode the consistent rushing of Armony Trujillo. Fruita Monument compiled 300 yards on the ground, 175 by the gritty junior, who also scored two second-half touchdowns.
“It’s about the craziest season you can get,” Trujillo said. “But I was glad to spend it with my family.”
Said Ross: “I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they put forth. We finally put together an effort for four quarters and we came together as a family tonight.”
Fruita Monument, using no-huddle and quick recoveries from tackles in pushing an early pace, rushed for 129 yards in the quarter, took a 7-0 lead and overcame a lost fumble as well as a blocked punt. The Wildcats also turned in two terrific goal-line stands, ending one at about the 1-inch line; stopped a late Mullen 2-point conversion that could have made things interesting; and ran out the clock late.
Trujillo, along with quarterback Kade Bessert and running back Espin Hernandez, kept Mullen’s defense on the field for the majority of the game and Wildcats defenders were particularly effective on third downs.
Hernandez scored Fruita Monument’s first TD, a 3-yard rush with 1:29 to play in the first quarter.
Although the game was set up on Wednesday, Trujillo said “nothing really changed. We were preparing for any team. We were prepared and did our jobs. We’ll do whatever it takes to get the win.”
Fruita Monument won’t make the 4A playoff field of eight, but is due a seventh game … that is, if it’s permitted while the COVID-19 remains out of control. If it happens, Ross will have to secure an opponent.
“We’ll see if we can get a game,” the coach said. “We’ll check with our health department. It’s all up in the air right now.”
Montrose 55, Central 12: The Warriors’ season ended 0-6 after Montrose (4-2, 3-2 Western Slope Conference) scored 21 second-quarter points to blow open a close game.
The Indians were No. 9 in the Class 4A Colorado High School Activities Association seeding index entering the final week of the regular season, with eight teams making the playoffs.
Hotchkiss finished the regular season 6-0 with a 49-7 rout of Cedaredge, and will find out its opponent in the upcoming Class 1A playoffs on Sunday when pairings are announced.
Meeker (5-1) routed Paonia (0-6) 47-0 to wrap up the regular season. The Cowboys are also in line for a playoff berth as is Delta (4-1), which had its game against Elizabeth canceled because of COVID-19 protocols on Elizabeth’s team.