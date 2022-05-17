Less than one month after Michael Wells resigned as the girls basketball coach at Fruita Monument High School, the Wildcats have their new leader.
Jeff Johnson, who was the head women’s basketball coach at Southwestern Oregon Community College from 2015-2020, will take over the program from Wells, who won six Southwestern League titles and took the Wildcats to seven Sweet 16 appearances in nine seasons.
Johnson is currently an academic adviser and physical education teacher at Grand Valley High School, according to a release from District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain, who is the acting AD at Fruita with the retiring Denny Squibb on medical leave.
The new girls coach follows Jake Higuera from Grand Valley to Fruita — Higuera was formerly the girls basketball coach for the Cardinals before taking over the boys program and winning a state title at De Beque.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to be the next head girls basketball coach at Fruita Monument High School. Coach Wells has created a great winning atmosphere over the years,” Johnson said in Monday’s release. “I am looking forward to working with players to sustain the level of success on the court, in the classroom and in life beyond.”
Before taking over the women’s program, Johnson was an assistant for the men’s team at Southwestern Oregon for six years.
Wells announced his resignation late last month, citing a desire to watch his son, Jhett, play high school sports when he enters Fruita Monument next year as a freshman. Wells coached both of his daughters, Kenzie and Kylie, at Fruita.
“I think in today’s day and age, nine years as a coach at one school is a long time,” Wells told The Daily Sentinel. “I’ve put in a lot of time and energy to build the program. At the end of every season, I recharge my batteries for a week or so. Every year it gets a little harder to recharge. I just didn’t feel like I could give the kids what they deserve anymore.”
Baseball
Ryder Mancuso reached the 100-strikeout mark for the season, fanning three Montrose hitters in 3⅔ innings Monday as top-ranked Palisade won 15-4 in five innings.
The Bulldogs (21-2) scored seven runs in the first inning and added four more in each of the second and fourth to close the game out early. Aiden Bevan went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs and Brett Rozman went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI. Ryker Harsha also drove in four runs on a pair of hits.
Mancuso gave up four runs on four hits and Josh Zotto threw 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief.
Palisade awaits the Class 4A state playoff pairings, which will be released later this week, with regional tournaments Saturday.
Fruita Monument 6, Grand Junction 2: The Wildcats scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit against the Tigers (6-17, 3-5 Southwestern League).
An RBI double by Peyton Nessler tied the game and with two out and two men on, Jack Dere laced an inside-the-park home run into the spacious outfield at Canyon View Park for a 5-2 lead.
The Wildcats (17-6, 8-0) take a 10-game winning streak into the Class 5A playoffs.