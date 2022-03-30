The Fruita Monument and Fossil Ridge baseball teams had a scoring fest Tuesday in cold, windy Fort Collins, with the Sabercats winning a wild one, 22-19.
Nineteen runs were scored in the first inning alone — Fruita (5-3) jumped on top 6-0, but Fossil Ridge (3-2) erupted for 13 runs in the bottom of the inning.
Fruita came right back to cut the deficit to one run with six more runs in the second, but the Sabercats put up three in the bottom of the second and one more in the third to go up 17-12.
Again, Fruita responded with three runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth, pulling within 17-16, but gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Fruita scored three in the sixth, Fossil Ridge one in the bottom of the sixth, then retired the Wildcats in the seventh.
Fruita Monument’s girls lacrosse team won its first game of the season, 10-3 over Telluride, with Maryn Brown scoring five goals. Cloie Carmosino, Addie Stehman, Kendall Roehm, Aleah Danner and Savanna Turner also scored for the Wildcats. Grand Junction (0-5) lost 8-7 to Eagle Valley.
Central's girls soccer team fell behind 2-0 at halftime and lost 3-1 to Durango, the Warriors’ first loss of the season.
Tuesday afternoon’s rain postponed the girls tennis dual between Fruita Monument and Grand Junction. The teams will play at 3:30 today at Canyon View Park.