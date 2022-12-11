New season, new lineup, new coach, same old Wildcats.
The Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team is off to a hot start in 2022 thanks to a suffocating defense and an offense that is stringing together strong performances.
The Wildcats swept their three-game slate at the Family Health West Wildcat Classic, capped off with a comeback 54-42 victory over Carbon (Utah) on Saturday.
The Wildcats overcame height disadvantages to pressure offenses in each game this weekend. Carbon boasted a few players who towered above Fruita, including 6-foot-5 Tatum Tanner.
On Saturday, the Wildcats allowed 17 points in the first quarter and 25 in the final three combined. Through six games, Fruita (5-1) has surrendered an average of 39.8 points per game.
“We’ve improved from the first game to the last game today. If this was our first-weekend game, I don’t know if we’re ready to make a comeback,” said Jeff Johnson, who is in his first year as Fruita’s coach. “But I believe in these ladies and how hard they’re working for us —the coaches — and each other.”
The Wildcats scored the first two baskets on Saturday before the Dinos (5-3) took over. The visitors from Price, Utah, went on a 12-3 run and followed with a 9-2 run. The Wildcats clawed back thanks to 3-pointers from Liv Campbell and Sophia Emerson, and six points from Addison Eyre. Carbon’s lead dwindled from 17-9 after the first quarter to 25-21 entering halftime.
In the second half, Fruita’s offense woke up with 33 points in the final two quarters.
“I think our gameplan was to come out with more energy than they had — which we didn’t quite do,” Eyre said. “We had to adjust as the game went on. We kept battling against the bigs. No overhead passes, and energy was our big focus … I think we trusted each other more in the second half.”
Campbell, a sophomore who carved out a huge role last season, is a steady shot from long range and isn’t afraid to drive to the basket. She had a career-high 28 points against Carbon, hit four 3s, and was 12 of 15 from the free-throw line. When Carbon was clinging to its small chance of winning and was fouling shooters, the coaches yelled at their team to not foul Campbell. Eyre was second on the team with 14 points.
Fruita has scored 50-plus points in four games this season, including 65 on Friday.
Campbell and Eyre both credited Johnson’s new philosophy for the success.
“I think (our) motion offense helps a lot. We’re able to make different choices and different decisions, cut when we want, and make screens when we want. I think the freedom is really nice. It helps us build trust with our team,” Campbell said. “We continuously run a high post. And we can make different looks off of that and have different screens.”
The defense flustered a strong Carbon offense throughout the game. Players pressured passers to keep Tatum from getting good shots and were aggressive in getting after the ball. At one point in the second quarter, Fruita had steals on three straight possessions. Two were steal-and-scores and one resulted in Campbell sinking a pair of free throws.
Tanner was held to only five points. Carbon’s top scorer was Amiah Timothy with 10 points.
“We aren’t the tallest team … Carbon is a very tall team and we battled through, that’s something special about us,” Campbell said. “Our hustle on the defensive end (makes up for lack of height). That’s something we’ve pressed this year. Defense, defense, defense. Just hustling on the floor, putting our bodies out there to take charges. Our main goal is to out-hustle every team we play and I think we’re off to a good start with that.”
Campbell and Eyre said Johnson has done a good job getting the team up to speed and keeping familiarity with the program.
Johnson is taking over for Michael Wells, who made Fruita a basketball powerhouse on the Western Slope. While a daunting task, it was one that the former college coach felt capable of handling.
“Anytime you take over a program, you look at what they did great and can you carry it over,” Johnson said. “We’ve thrown in different wrinkles here and there. But defensively, it’s still that attitude of flying around and working together — especially on the press.”
Castle View 41, Central 34: The Warriors (4-1) were in a deep hole early on and couldn’t climb out.
The Sabercats’ offense started hot, outscoring the Warriors 18-9 in the first quarter. Castle View (3-3) hit three 3s in the first.
Although Central’s defense stiffened up — allowing only 23 points over the final three quarters — the offense struggled to get rolling. The Warriors did have some good looks — some great ones, even — but the ball just didn’t roll their way.
Krystyna Manzanarez and Brynn Wagner led the way with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Each player had two 3s and Manzanarez fouled out late in the game.