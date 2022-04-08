The Fruita Monument girls soccer team continued its winning and shutout streaks with a 3-0 victory over Grand Junction at Community Hospital Unity Field on Thursday.
The Wildcats (6-1, 3-0 Southwestern League) opened the game slowly but kicked everything into gear as the game wore on.
“I don’t think these girls came out with things clicking how they wanted to. It wasn’t the prettiest first half but we got a goal before halftime and I think that helped,” coach Ethan Johnson said. “But they cleaned things up in the second half. They were doing two and three touches, nothing too crazy. And when we do that, we play better.”
Conversely, the Tigers (1-6, 0-3 SWL) opened with more energy than they did against Central on Tuesday. They kept pressure on the Fruita defense in the early minutes before the Wildcats slowly pushed the ball upfield.
The Tigers’ defenders weren’t only rejecting any progress Fruita’s forwards and strikers made, but they sent the ball back to teammates down field to ease pressure off goalkeeper Kiah Dottson.
But the Fruita pressure persisted and Grand Junction was unable to find clean shots outside of set pieces.
The Wildcats’ Ciara Leon scored late in the first half on a mid-range goal in the first half. It was her third goal of the season.
Fruita opened the second half with an early goal from Molly Younker, her third of the season, to take a 2-0 lead. The Wildcats tightened their grip on the game from there, which led to a third goal. A Fruita pass from the right corner of the box bounced off of a Tiger defender and right to Olivia Stoffel, who fired a shot into the left side of the net for a 3-0 lead.
Despite the difficult day, Dottson provided highlights with athletic saves while falling to the ground and swatting away long kicks. And coach Lindsay Icenogle was impressed with the entire team.
“I’m always shocked when I look at the scoreboard because these girls play so hard. They never give up even when we’re losing,” Icenogle said. “They’re doing what we ask them to do, and that’s to play beautiful soccer. I wouldn’t want to coach any other team in the Valley.”
Eagle Valley 1, Palisade 0: The Bulldogs (0-5-1, 0-4-1 Western Slope League) remain winless after a close loss to the Devils (4-3-1, 3-2-1 WSL).
Girls Tennis
Fruita Monument defeated Central 6-1 in a dual at Canyon View Park on Thursday.
The Wildcats took two of the three singles matchups. Fruita’s No. 1 Abby Deeths bested Adi Hill 6-0, 6-3. Then, No. 2 Tessa Reimer gave Fruita another win over Sydney Maurer 6-1, 7-6 (7-5). Alexis Wickham secured the lone Central win at No. 3 singles by defeating Kyra Dunn 6-2, 6-4.
Fruita then swept the doubles matches. The No. 1 team of Emily Leane/Kat Austin beat Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger 6-2, 6-0. The No. 2 tandem of Emily Richardson/Abby Hawkins won 7-5, 6-0 over Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson. The No. 3 match was highly competitive, with Sienna Gechter/Solana Rodriguez beating Jennika Quintana. Kenidee Calton 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Finally, Fruita’s No. 4 duo of Keira Wilhelm/Mandi Runyan won 7-5, 6-1 over Claire Dwisitz/Joey Smith.
Baseball
After allowing four runs in the first two innings, Fruita Monument scored seven unanswered runs — three in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth — to beat Castle View 7-4.
The rally for the Wildcats (7-4) began with one out in the third when Lucas Weaver singled to left field. Kolton Hicks hit into a fielders choice and Peyton Nessler walked. A pair of errors allowed Hicks and Nessler to scored and Hunter Smolinski doubled. Jack Dere cut the lead to 4-3 with an RBI double.
In the fifth inning, Weaver again got the rally started with a leadoff single, Hicks followed with a single and moved to second on Nessler’s fielders choice. A groundout moved both runners to third and Hicks scored the tying run when Dere struck out, but reached when the catcher dropped the third strike. Andrew Lee drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single and Dere scored on an error. Weaver scored an insurance run in the sixth after doubling and scoring on a passed ball.
Cole Jones got the win, allowing four runs, one earned, on four hits with four walks and 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.