The Fruita Monument High School wrestling team went 4-0 on Friday during the first day of the Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, Utah.
Four wrestlers went 4-0 for the Wildcats — Geno Gallegos (113), Will Stewart (138), Dylan Chelewski (157) and Tatum Williams (215).
Trailing 36-28 in the first dual against Utah’s No. 6-ranked team, Pleasant Grove, the Wildcats got pins from Williams and Sean Franzen (285) to win 40-36. Four other Fruita wrestlers pinned their opponents, with Chelewski scoring the fastest in 36 seconds. Gallegos, Cuyler Baldwin (144) and Trent Target (165) all won by pin and Stewart had a major-decision win.
In the second dual of the day, the Wildcats topped No. 9 Mountain Crest 36-30. Gallegos, Stewart, Target and True Tobiasson (190) all pinned their opponents and Chelewski, LJ George (120), Tyler Archuleta (132) and Williams all won by decision.
Gallegos, Chelewski and Williams all won by pin in the third dual, a 44-27 victory over Kemmerer. Stewart won by forfeit, George and Target had major decision wins with Archuleta winning 8-2 and Tobiasson winning 10-9.
Gallegos, George, Archuleta, Stewart and Chelewski all pinned their opponents in the Wildcats’ 40-20 victory over Canyon View. Tobiasson had a 12-4 major decision win, Williams won 11-8 and Bryce Niton (150) won 11-9.
Central had a tough first day, going 0-4. Elijah Hernandez (106) was the only Warrior to go undefeated with two pins, a decision and a forfeit victory.
JP Espinoza (113), William Dean (126) and Dagen Harris (150) were all 3-1. Central lost 44-36 to Green River in the first dual, 60-14 to No. 2 Payson in the second dual, 41-31 to No. 7 Wasatch and 42-29 to No. 16 Lone Peak.
Boys Basketball
Fruita Monument nearly scored as many points in the first quarter as Wheat Ridge did in the entire game in an 89-40 victory at the Weld Central Tournament.
The Wildcats (5-0) came out on fire, outscoring the Farmers (0-3) 34-9 and never looking back. Every player who got into the game for Fruita scored and five players scored in double figures. Daniel Thomason led the way with 16 points, including eight in the second quarter. Ian Summers and Jhett Wells both scored 12 points, Max Orchard had 11 and Austin Reed added 10.
Palisade 63, Custer County 48: The Bulldogs (2-2) are one win away from being crowned victors of the Cowboy Classic in Meeker after beating the Bobcats (2-1).
Palisade led 30-25 at halftime against 2A Custer County before pulling away in the second. The Bulldogs outscored Bobcats 19-12 in the third quarter and 14-11 in the fourth.
Luke Fay scored 23 points and Josh Zotto had 14 for Palisade.
Girls Basketball
Basalt 34, Grand Junction 30: The Tigers (0-5) were a couple of shots away from earning their first win in 20 games.
The teams were tied 5-5 in the first quarter and Basalt (2-1) led 13-11 at halftime. Grand Junction scored 19 points in the second half and was within one in the final minute before it missed two shots while being forced to foul.
Nerea Sills led Grand Junction with 15 points.
Fruita Monument 65, Ponderosa 56: The Wildcats (4-1) had their best offensive showing of the season as they outlasted the Mustangs (3-1).
Fruita trailed 14-12 after the first quarter before taking a 34-26 lead at halftime. Fruita led 49-41 entering the fourth thanks to seven points from Savanna Turner and six from Addison Eyre.
Eyre led the Wildcats with 17 points. Liv Campbell (14), Turner (13) and McKenzie Mason (10) also scored in double figures.