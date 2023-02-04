Wildcats win third straight over Warriors SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 10 Fruita Monument's Addison Eyre drives to the basket for a layup Friday in the Wildcats' game with Central. Scott Crabtree Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey blocks the shot of Central's Brynn Wagner on Friday. Scott Crabtree Central's Brynn Wagner moves into position for a rebound Friday in the Warriors' game with Fruita Monument. Scott Crabtree Central's Krystyna Manzanarez shoots a jumper Friday in the Warriors' game with Fruita Monument. Scott Crabtree Central's Liana Bryant drives to the basket for a layup Friday in the Warriors' game with Fruita Monument. Scott Crabtree Central's Krystyna Manzanarez hits a 3-pointer Friday in the Warriors' game with Fruita Monument. Scott Crabtree Facebook Twitter Email Print The Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team frustrated Central in a 52-36 win at Central on Friday.The win gives the Wildcats (15-3, 4-0 Southwestern League) a stronger hold on first place in the league standings while Central (10-8, 2-3) falls further back in the standings.Fruita jumped to a 26-13 lead at halftime on the strength of 11 points from Liv Campbell and seven from Addison Eyre.Central was able to slow Fruita down a bit in the third quarter and, at times, made it a 10-point game. But key Central players entered foul trouble as the final quarter went on.Campbell led Fruita with 20 points, Eyre finished with 14 and Savanna Turner scored seven.Central’s top scorer was Krystyna Manzanarez with 12 points. Alex Wagner and Bailee Ritterbush each added eight.Fruita is now on a six-game winning streak and has won three straight against Central.Durango 40, Palisade 27: Palisade played tough but couldn't overcome Durango in the loss.The Bulldogs (5-14) caught the Demons (15-2) by surprise early. They only trailed 13-5 at halftime.But Durango pulled away in the third when it took a 31-20 lead.Chloe Simons led Palisade with 19 points and Addie Ritterbush scored six. Kate Fricke scored the other basket for Palisade. 