Colorado Mesa’s Elijah Williams and Sierra Arceneaux dominated the sprint events Saturday in the Maverick Classic, winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes on Colorado Mesa’s home track.
Williams led a 1-2-3-4 sweep of the men’s 100 meters, crossing the finish line in 10.52 seconds. Kade Christensen was second (10.82), Jeremiah Reed third (10.86) and Beau Thornton fourth (10.87).
He followed that with a time of 20.88 in the 200, with Christensen fourth (21.63).
Arceneaux won the women’s 100 meters in 12.03 seconds, with Serenity Burnett-Perry third in 12.46. Arceneaux finished the 200 in 23.87 seconds, with Burnett-Perry second in 24.86.
Gunner Rigsby, competing unattached, won the men’s triple jump, landing his only attempt without fouling, at 48 feet, 11.5 inches, eight inches better than runner-up Jordan Spencer of Adams State. Justin Thompson was third at 47-7.
Kelsey Montague was second in the 400 meters (49.13) in a photo finish with Western Colorado’s Josh Hamilton, who was clocked in 49.12. Zayden Davis was third in the 110 hurdles (15.33), with Nathan Hanson fourth (15.45).
Casey McDaniel was third in the 400 hurdles (55.39). Zace Buckhold was second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4.75 inches.
Averie Griffith was second (15.02), Jordan Brockman third (15.18) and Mica Jenrette fourth (15.19) in the women’s 100 hurdles, and Griffith was third in the 400 hurdles (1:05.60).
Josey Coffey cleared 5-7.75 to win the women’s high jump, Kiana Jackson was second (38-0.25) and Chian DeLoach third (36-1.25) in the triple jump.
Men’s Lacrosse
AJ Switzer broke a 12-12 tie in the Mavericks’ 15-12 victory over Colorado College at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Switzer’s 22nd goal of the season came with 6:21 remaining in the game and James Steinke scored with 2:35 left to give the Mavericks the lead for good. Levi McCoy added an insurance goal in the final two minutes.
The game was tied seven times, and the Tigers battled back from an 8-4 deficit with three straight goals in the final 3½ minutes of the second quarter to pull within 8-7 when Jack Haims scored with only one second remaining before halftime.
Carson Schwark scored early in the third quarter, but CMU gave up three goals in three minutes and went down 10-9 before Trent Pernell’s goal with 5:45 to play in the third tied it again.
Pernell finished with four goals, giving him 15 this season, and Steinke scored his 17th and 18th goals of the season for the Mavericks (7-3), who out-shot the Tigers 43-27. Calvin Doucette made two saves in the final 24 minutes to earn the victory in goal.
Tennis
The CMU men’s team snapped a seven-match losing streak with a convincing 7-2 victory over Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
Playing Division III rules, in which every match counts toward the team score, the Mavericks won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches. Jorge Abreu Lajes and Tyler Landen both won three-set matches, with Abreu Lajes holding off Jack Delafield 6-7 (7-1), 6-4, 10-3 at No. 3 and Landen defeating Lucas Pastor 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 at No. 4.
The women’s team won 8-1, losing only the No. 6 singles match. Makenna Livingston won a second-set tiebreaker 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) against Christina Heffron at No. 1 singles, with the rest of the singles matches won in straight sets.
Beach Volleyball
The Mavericks lost three three-set matches in a 4-1 loss to Boise State in their final match of the Boise State Classic.
Taylor Scherff and Ara Norwood won their No. 4 match 21-14, 21-16 for CMU’s only victory. The No. 2 team of Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann lost 23-21, 14-21, 15-9, Jessa Megenhardt and Jada Hall lost 21-18, 19-21, 15-9 at No. 3 and Sabrina VanDeList and Tye Wedhorn dropped a 21-16, 19-21, 15-8 decision at No. 5.
Women's Golf
Elly Walters shot a second-round 3-over-par 75 and finished tied for 21st in the Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona.
The Mavericks tied for 19th as a team, shaving seven strokes off their first-round total with a 310 for a two-round 627.
Walters shot a two-round total of 149, 12 strokes off the pace set by Colorado Christian's Faith Kilgore, who carded a second-round 68 and won with a 137.
Crystle Querol tied for 89th with a 159, Cassidy Phelan tied for 96th with a 160, Brittlynn O'Dell tied for 111th at 162, with Myranda Kotlowski tied for 122nd at 164.