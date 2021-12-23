What do you look for in a running back?
Is it north-south running? The ability to turn the corner? What about pass-catching and pass-blocking?
What if there was a running back capable of all these things plus more for the Denver Broncos and what if he was already on the roster?
It’s not Melvin Gordon, who’s been solid if not spectacular. Rather, it’s Javonte Williams and Broncos fans will be graced with his presence for at least three more seasons.
Williams has spent the bulk of his rookie season splitting carries with Gordon, but he’s finally commanding the attention he deserves. His share of the carries has gone up and he’s really hit his stride over the past three games.
Williams made his first start of the season against Kansas City. Despite the passing game stalling out in horrendous fashion, Williams accounted for 85% of the rushing touches with 23 carries for 102 yards. He led the team with six receptions that resulted in 76 yards and a touchdown.
Fast forward to the next week and Gordon is back in the lineup. Despite receiving the smaller share of backfield touche, Williams finished with 4.8 yards per carry, two-tenths of a yard higher than Gordon. The final rushing line was 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, plus he added in a receiving score for the second week in a row.
Although last week’s game was a disaster on most counts, Williams had a nice rushing day. Against Cincinnati, the carries were split 15 apiece and the rookie once against showed his strength. He had 72 yards to Gordon’s 53, and it included an absolute gem of a run with the Denver offense backed up to its own goal line.
The play started at the 4-yard line and Williams looked for a spot on the outside, only to be met by a crashing safety. He was shunted back to the goal line but couldn’t be brought down. He planted his foot to make a defensive end miss, then shrugged off two more tackle attempts from defenders in the second and third levels.
Therein lies the most valuable aspect of Williams’ game. He leads the league in missed tackles forced with 57, three more than Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has 270 carries and 64% of his team’s total carries, while Williams has 170 carries at 44% of the workload.
The first thing that says is that Williams is special. The second is that he’s not getting enough carries. Williams leads all rookies — including highly touted Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris — with eight runs of 15 yards or more.
All of this doesn’t even touch on his ability to catch passes. Williams has a catch rate of 79% and a drop rate of 6.3%. He’s making the most of his targets despite Denver quarterbacks missing relatively easy backfield throws at an alarming rate.
The career lifespan of running backs is incredibly small. There’s no time to limit his touches in comparison to a good-but-not-great Gordon. Williams can be in a committee. That’s fine and even necessary in the modern NFL. But there’s no reason for him not to receive the majority of carries for the remainder of the season. This man is going to anchor Denver’s backfield for the next three years. If the next Broncos quarterback is another stopgap or rookie, rather than Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, Denver will need him for the team to be competitive in the future.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Raiders are one-point favorites at home and the money line for both teams is set at -110, leaving little value in that pick.
It’s another week with a small over-under, however, currently set at 41.5 points. The Broncos hit the under 79% of the time and the Raiders are a 50-50 split. Las Vegas is averaging only 13.3 points per game over the past three weeks.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.