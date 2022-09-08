Russell Wilson: the man of the hour — and the past several months, really.
Hype has built steadily around the Denver Broncos’ opening-week matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, primarily because of Wilson’s return to face his former team.
ESPN’s Brady Henderson dropped an absolutely mammoth story (more than 4,500 words) early Wednesday morning detailing the dramatic divorce between the quarterback and the franchise he steered for 10 seasons. It illustrates the friction between Wilson and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, the quarterback’s desire to make his mark in a pass-happy league, and how Seattle General Manager John Schneider specifically targeted Drew Lock in the trade.
It’s chock-full of nuance, conflicting viewpoints and extremely competitive people all jockeying to put the team in the best position to win. The Seahawks, in short, are in recovery.
None of this matters to the Broncos, who have spent a decade with several quarterbacking “oh nos” and one “not quite.” They got their guy. There’s a franchise quarterback at Mile High and a path to competitiveness in a stacked AFC West division.
But the story, and all the details divulged within, matter deeply to Wilson. He’s made it clear — he feels he was held back by Seattle’s gameplan of conservative, possession football. This was particularly apparent as Wilson watched Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes carve up opposing defenses in Super Bowl LV. He said as much in an interview with The Dan Patrick show, just days after that Super Bowl, then followed it up with a public interview complaining about the quality of Seattle’s offensive line, and personnel decisions in general. Those feelings simmered for an entire season and culminated with their separation this offseason.
Well, now he’s got his chance. The Broncos, allegedly, have a sportscar offense awaiting the right driver.
There’s a fairly solid offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranked the Broncos’ offensive line 16th and categorized the group as “high-end potential,” with much hinging on center Lloyd Cushenberry III’s improvement.
For receivers, Wilson might be in for a slight downgrade, but it’s hard to judge that fairly when it’s Teddy Bridgewater delivering the ball in recent seasons. Courtland Sutton is a blue-chip beast whose production was inconsistent, but talent is clear. There’s a large camp of skeptics surrounding Jerry Jeudy’s play, but he’s still a first-round talent with something to prove. KJ Hamler could be in for a boost similar to that of Tyler Lockett, offering Wilson a chance to take the top off the defense.
The one-two punch of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon will only become more potent as Williams takes on a larger role.
All this talent has been waiting for the right quarterback, while the defense has slowly slipped from elite to pretty good.
Monday is the early answer to whether Wilson made the right choice. Was he correct in tearing down a decade of stability? What about ditching an eroding relationship with an established head coach for a first-time skipper? Did he trade out one insurmountable division race for another? As a somewhat mobile quarterback at 33 years old, the window of success is getting smaller and smaller.
A lot of players will contribute to the outcome of Monday night’s game, but no one will have their fingerprints on the game more than Wilson. He uprooted two franchises to make this trade happen, with promises of Super Bowl glory for the Broncos.
It’s time to put up or shut up for Wilson.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
As of Wednesday evening, the Broncos are 6.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. If you’re wanting to bet on the Broncos, now would be the time, before the line moves to seven or higher.
Since it’s early in the season and there’s not a ton of recent betting information to go on, here’s a Wilson-themed stat: The quarterback has won 64.2% of his games but is 51.7% against the spread in his career.
