John Wendt, right, serves Saturday as doubles partner Wayne Smith waits at the net during a 7.0 doubles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. Despite losing the match, Wendt, below right, and Smith, bottom left, weren’t upset, choosing to see every match they play together as a chance to have fun and to improve.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Wayne Smith, left, returns a shot Saturday during a 7.0 doubles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. Despite losing the match, Smith and partner John Wendt weren’t upset, choosing to see every match they play together as a chance to have fun and to improve.
John Wendt returns a shot Saturday during a 7.0 doubles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. Despite losing the match, Wendt and partner Wayne Smith weren’t upset, choosing to see every match they play together as a chance to have fun and to improve.
John Wendt, right, serves Saturday as doubles partner Wayne Smith waits at the net during a 7.0 doubles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. Despite losing the match, Wendt, below right, and Smith, bottom left, weren’t upset, choosing to see every match they play together as a chance to have fun and to improve.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Christopher Tomlinson
Wayne Smith, left, returns a shot Saturday during a 7.0 doubles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. Despite losing the match, Smith and partner John Wendt weren’t upset, choosing to see every match they play together as a chance to have fun and to improve.
Christopher Tomlinson
John Wendt returns a shot Saturday during a 7.0 doubles match at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. Despite losing the match, Wendt and partner Wayne Smith weren’t upset, choosing to see every match they play together as a chance to have fun and to improve.
For John Wendt and Wayne Smith, a successful tennis match has nothing to do with how many points you scored or sets you won.
Their benchmark for a successful match and a good day on the court is when you learn from your performance or get a little bit better than you were when the day began.
“You can have a great match and still not come out as the winner. If you can learn to do that, you’ll enjoy it a lot more,” Wendt said. “I left the game for about 10 years because the game got too competitive.”
Wendt and Smith were partners in the men’s 7.0 doubles bracket of the 2022 Western Slope Open and they stayed true to the mantra of looking at the bright side. They lost both of their matches and couldn’t complain — they just love playing the game.
“We’ve never had a bad day at tennis,” Wendt said.
Wendt is a native of the Roaring Fork Valley who left the area and spent time in the U.S. Marine Corps. Wendt is a true student of tennis.
He started playing as a kid, then picked it up again in the Marine Corps while on leave in Japan, he said, and then continued with intramurals in college and leagues since returning to the Western Slope.
“John is such an intelligent player and really understands the game,” Smith said. “He’s also a real historian of the game.”
Near the top of Wendt’s bucket list was to attend each of the four Grand Slam tournaments, a feat he accomplished in 2019.
“I love watching Stan Wawrinka play,” Wendt said. “He has the best backhand in men’s tennis and still does even though he’s near the end of his career. He came in at a time with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He’s a great player, he just came in at the same time as all of them. Watching him play, he was just as beautiful of a player as those other guys.”
Wendt is the captain of a local United States Tennis Association team that Smith joined in 2013.
Smith had never played tennis before joining the team. He gave the sport a shot because his wife plays, he said.
Smith is a culinary arts professor at Western Colorado Community College and was the head chef at the Chez Lena restaurant. He said he loves the process of teaching students and seeing their “a-ha!” moment.
And Wendt showed pride in Smith, saying that he is the most improved player on the team. Smith is the one who keeps inviting Wendt to team up for the Western Slope Open.
“His favorite word is ‘Yours!’ ” Smith joked.
And while the two may not be a threat to sweep the competition, that isn’t their goal. As cliche as it is, they just want to have fun.
For Wendt, tennis helped teach him discipline and integrity. A real estate broker by day, Wendt has hosted tournaments in the area and does what he can to give back to a vibrant tennis community that gave him so much.
And that’s why he continues to stay close to the game and play with Smith.
“In tennis, you can have the best serve of your life and the ball will still be coming back to you,” Wendt grinned.
Finals set for Today
In the semifinals of men’s open singles bracket on Saturday, Jorge Abreu beat Brandon Keller 6-4, 6-4 and Wayne Aggen bear Brandon Gregg 6-3, 6-2. Abreu and Gregg will face off in the championship match at 9:30 a.m. today at the Elliott Tennis Center.
In the girls 18-16 Australian singles, Kat Austin topped Tsifira Berger 7-5, 6-0 and Abby Kearl beat Adwyn Chowen 6-0, 6-1. Austin and Chowen’s championship match is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
In the boys 18-16 Australian singles semifinals Saturday night, Henry Shrader was playing Corban St. Peter and Sam Meyer battled Matt Silzell. The winners play at 12:30 p.m. today.