I’ve been known to be critical of the Denver Broncos and have some big opinions on the direction of the team.
But I’m human. I enjoy watching the Dallas Cowboys lose as much as the next sane person. “America’s team” looked positively beatable after several consecutive weeks of that fanbase believing its own hype. It’s delicious. That game was fun to watch and, for a time, it took me out of the brain-numbing mediocrity this Broncos season has been washed in.
But in the words of college football legend Lee Corso: “Not so fast, my friend.”
Denver’s defense looked great. They have excellent depth. Head coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell cooked up a great scheme for a quarterback who was likely rushed back too soon from injury and a coach notorious for under-utilizing his running backs, no matter how talented.
This is nothing new. Denver has a great defensive unit. Probably the best secondary in the league and some incredible pass-rusher depth. What was new was an offense that looked halfway competent against a supposedly solid opponent.
But ...
Statistics don’t back this up, however. Dallas’ defense has been buoyed by an extremely solid offense. They’ve allowed 4.3 yards per rushing attempt, 18th in the league, despite being sixth in total rushing defense. Opposing teams have the fifth-fewest rushing attempts against them because nobody is running when two scores behind.
Their passing defense sits at 18th despite cornerback Trevon Diggs’ incredible start to the season. Mike McCarthy can’t coach defense and I’m surprised by all the head-coaching buzz surrounding defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Denver’s offense occasionally looks good against bad defenses. The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars occasionally look good against bad defenses. One game doesn’t make a team and this certainly isn’t the turning point that will save Fangio’s job or the Broncos’ season.
So, what does this mean for the team moving forward?
It means the Broncos got a steal in outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper. It means Kenny Young was an excellent acquisition from the Rams. It means General Manager George Paton can evaluate talent and that there’s maybe a plan for the future. It means Denver’s defense is still among the best in the league, even with tons of injuries and without Von Miller.
The Broncos might win Sunday against Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts has a long way to go in his development as a quarterback and beating Denver’s defense at home is no easy task. But don’t be surprised if Denver’s offense comes crashing back down to earth.
The offensive line is in shambles and no matter how you massage it, Teddy Bridgewater is the wrong choice at quarterback.
The rushing attack is picking up steam. Melvin Gordon is as solid as ever and Javonte Williams is being stuffed less at the line while maintaining his remarkable physicality. They’ll face their toughest test of the season Sunday.
In addition to Denver’s hobbled offensive line, Philadelphia has been outstanding against the run. They’ve allowed only four yards per carry, sixth in the league. The Broncos won’t be able to grind this game out on the ground and get occasional shots from the passing game.
The Broncos managed to stay in contention with a shocking win over Dallas, but it won’t be enough to make the playoffs. There’s not enough on offense for that to happen.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Broncos are sporting a -155 money line and are three-point favorites at home against the Eagles. That number has been steadily climbing since Tuesday when the Broncos opened as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under of 45 points is tied for fourth-lowest this week.
It’s worth noting that all of Philadelphia’s wins this season have come on the road, but the Broncos are 5-1 against the spread when Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t throw a pick. The Eagles have had six interceptions in nine games.
■
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.