The Colorado Mesa University men’s and women’s swim teams continue to lead the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships after two days of competition at El Pomar Natatorium.
The men, with 514.5 points, hold a comfortable lead over Colorado School of Mines (372.5). The women, with 557.5 points, have an even stronger lead over Oklahoma Baptist (261).
For the men, in the 400-yard individual medley, three of the top four finishers were from Colorado Mesa, led by Jake Simmons, who finished in 4 minutes, 2.36 seconds to achieve a national “B” cut time. The Mavs’ Tucker Adams was second and James Kaku placed fourth.
Two Mavericks achieved national “B” cut times in the 200 freestyle: Matheus Laperreire (1st, 1:37.83) and Logan Ellis (3rd, 1:39.83).
The 400 medley relay team (Austin, Mahmoud Elgayar, Ben Sampson, Laperreire) finished first, making the national “B” cut time at 3:15.57.
For the women, in the 1-meter diving competition, Natalya Dahlke finished second with a score of 407.35 to qualify for nationals.
Three of the top four finishers in the 400 IM were Mavericks, with two achieving national “B” cut times: Grace Payton (1st, 4:32.24) and Kennedy Bright (3rd, 4:34.88). Isabelle Hansson was fourth.
Noel Scott was second in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 56.57 seconds, 0.03 behind Mines’ Annie Osmun.
The top five finishers in the 200 freestyle all came from CMU, and all achieved national “B” cut times: Lauren White (1:51.36), Kelsea Wright (1:51.6), Maddie Pressler (1:52.5), Katerina Matoskova (1:53.06) and Logan Anderson (1:54.22).
The Mavericks’ 400 medley relay team (Elsa Huebsch, Lily Borgenheimer, Scott and Anderson) took first place with a time of 3:46.82, beating Mines by nearly seven seconds.