Darren Burroughs is no stranger to Grand Junction and the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
He was his brother Dave’s wingman during the trips Cowley College (Kan.) made the past couple of decades. Now, Darren, aka “Lefty,” is in charge. Dave Burroughs retired after the 2019 season and Darren was elevated from pitching coach to head coach.
“He left a lasting imprint, whether he’s in the dugout or not,” Darren said of his brother, a member of the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. “He built this from scratch and I was fortunate to be with him all but two years and I was smart enough to sit and listen.”
Burroughs still has a hand in pitching decisions, but Dax Leone, who was the head coach at Seminole State (Okla.) and then was an assistant at Iowa Western before joining Burroughs in Arkansas City, Kan., closer to his Oklahoma roots, is now the pitching coach.
“He calls pitches and handles the day-to-day and I still have a hand in bullpens and mechanics,” Burroughs said, noting there’s simply too much a head coach has to do to wear both caps.
Once the Tigers figured a few things out this spring, they took off. Since a four-game split with Cloud County in early March, Cowley (46-8) has lost only four games, sweeping through the sub-regional and district playoffs.
“We were up and down on the mound and kind of started getting things figured out about the 15-game mark, I guess, who belongs where,” Burroughs said.
The lack of a full fall season had an effect on the young players, who have growing pains coming from high school under normal circumstances. That was compounded by most of them not having a senior season in high school, or a summer season.
“I think fall in junior college is so important,” Burroughs said. “You learn how to grind, and when you don’t get to have the full fall, it took time for them to understand what junior college baseball is all about.”
It’s not only the players who benefit from fall ball — the coaches have to get to know their players and start developing team chemistry.
“It’s trying to figure out who’s figured it out or figure out who doesn’t have the aptitude, who doesn’t buy in,” Burroughs said. “You can be fooled both ways.”
It appears the Tigers bought in, rising to No. 5 in the nation.
Because of the pandemic, the Tigers couldn’t their two early trips to Texas, and like all teams, each week’s schedule was subject to change.
“That put us even further behind,” Burroughs said of the later start. “I didn’t feel like it was smart to play in February and then sit for two weeks. We had two weeks canceled when our opponents had COVID problems. Sometimes we were playing six conference games in a weekend. You find out who can grow and adapt to those tougher situations.”
And, like coaches and players in all sports, switching schedules was better than the alternative.
“It’s better to have a challenge,” Burroughs said, “than not to have a season.”
Although there’s a different Burroughs running the program, things haven’t changed a lot. The Tigers will still hit for power, can manufacture runs and it’s all dependent upon the pitching.
“We’ve got a little bit of speed, play pretty good defense and our pitching has really come around the last month,” he said. “Guys are figuring out how to pitch and what doesn’t work, they realize their secondary stuff is important.
“I thought our season would go how our pitching progressed, and that’s how it was. We had trouble throwing strikes and trusting our stuff and as the season grew, we got better.”
J’Briell Easley is 9-0 in 11 starts, with three complete-game shutouts. The freshman right-hander from Shawnee, Okla., has struck out 67 batters in 52 innings and walked 24. Easley was set to go to the University of Oklahoma, but didn’t qualify grade-wise, so he found his way to Cowley.
“He’s got a big arm, but his pitching abilities have had to progress throughout the year,” Burroughs said. “He’s like most young people, pitchers with big arms, he gets out of his mechanics at times and has trouble finding the strike zone. But when he does, he’s pretty good. He’s still growing and he’s also learning how to get people out when he doesn’t have his best stuff and that’s a sign of maturity.”
The pitching staff has kept opposing teams to a .236 batting average and 35 home runs — the Tigers have hit 65 out of the park and have a .367 batting average, scoring 11 runs a game.
“I thought we would score and we had, not a slump, but a two-week team-wide bump, and our pitching stepped up,” Burroughs said.
Grant Adler is 7-0 with a 2.78 ERA in a dozen starts, and Miguel Fulgencio is 7-1 with a 1.53 ERA and one save out of the bullpen.
Felix Chenier-Rondeau, a freshman outfielder, is the Tigers’ leading hitter with a .423 average and 52 RBI, and is a threat to take extra bases, with 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. Janson Reeder, another freshman outfielder, provides power with a dozen home runs, but also hits for average (.410). He’s also got 15 doubles and has driven in a team-high 76 runs.
“Bryce Madron, he’s our leadoff hitter, our center fielder and he’s a really nice player,” Burroughs said of the freshman who’s hitting .401 with 19 doubles and 55 RBI. “Janson Reeder, they hit 1-2 in the order, they’re both left-handed and David Herring, our shortstop, is a really nice young player.”
Although Darren Burroughs learned quite a bit from his brother, he is going to do one thing differently this week when it comes to getting his team to Grand Junction. Instead of splitting the trip into two days, the Tigers left early Tuesday morning and drove straight through.
“When we get to the mountains, I’m always amazed, and I look back and they’re all asleep,” Burroughs said. “You guys are all small-town Oklahoma kids, you’ve never seen this. This is my 10th time and I still stay awake.”
He figured they can sleep through western Kansas and eastern Colorado and wake up for the scenic part of the experience.
“I told the guys after the game, and I’m using Oklahoma slang here ‘You’re fixin’ to go through an experience you never thought possible as a 19-year-old, so prepare yourself for an outstanding time,’ ’’ he said. “I can’t explain it. I’ve tried to explain it to people and I said, ‘Until you get to go through it, you can’t explain it.’ ’’