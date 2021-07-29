It took only three days for the 10th annual Western Slope Triple Play women’s golf tournament to fill to capacity. In February.
And there’s a 50-player waiting list.
The popular tournament, which benefits Hilltop’s Latimer House, is more than simply a three-day golf tournament on three different courses.
“This does bring a lot of money into Grand Junction. Some of the women are coming in today to practice,” tournament director Vicki Riley said Wednesday afternoon. “They’re staying a minimum of three, four nights.”
That means accommodations, restaurants, winery trips and stopping for peaches and other fresh produce on their way home, pumping money into Grand Junction’s economy.
With a hefty payout package to the top five placers in each of the five flights (gross and net scores), players have been flocking to the Western Slope each of the 10 years the Triple Play has been contested. It’s a reincarnation of the former Elam BLT women’s tournament, which was played at Bookcliff Country Club, Lincoln Park and Tiara Rado.
“The CGA (Colorado Golf Association) said this is the most sought-after tournament in the state in terms of the number of hits (on the CGA website),” Riley said. “It’s just a very popular tournament””
The Triple Play starts Friday at Redlands Mesa, then shifts to Tiara Rado for the shootout on Saturday, and wraps up Sunday at Adobe Creek. Each round begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. A silent auction will follow play on Sunday, with several golf packages, gift baskets and other items available for bid. Anyone can bid on the silent auction items, which will be displayed Sunday at Adobe Creek, and spectators are welcome at all three courses.
Riley said the three-day event will challenge even the best golfers. Kim Eaton, who has won the past three Triple Play titles as well as several titles in the BLT, has decided to skip this year’s event.
“Some players are going to have one hell of a good time at Redlands Mesa, I’ll tell you that,” she said, laughing. “I’ve told them if they’re going to get in a practice round, get one at Redlands because it’s going to be the hardest course. Get ready for the heat, bring cooling towels. It’s not going to be as hot as it was two weeks ago, but it’s still going to be 90.”
After planning how to play a tournament during the pandemic last summer, Riley is happy to have the Triple Play back to normal — no more temperatures taken before teeing off, and no more “bubble partners.” Tournament directors allowed people who knew one another to share a cart, regardless of flight. Otherwise, it was one golfer per cart. They’re back to assigning carts by playing partners according to flight this week.
Sponsorships were a little easier to secure this year despite many companies still struggling financially.
Aside from some top-notch golf, the women are doing something good for others by raising money for Latimer House, which provides assistance to victims of domestic violence. Riley is hoping to donate $50,000 this year.
“They need it,” she said. “I know they’ve had such problems with the economy and people being out of work … it just escalates things.
“We’ve tried to make it better every year. We were just inching along, always (donating) $20,000 and everyone was perfectly happy and then last year or the year before we hit $40,000 and were like, wow. This year, if our silent auction goes well, we probably will raise $50 (thousand), so we’re happy about that.”