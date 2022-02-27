One of the most prestigious amateur women’s golf tournaments, with an even more important cause, is back and highly anticipated.
The Western Slope Triple Play is a three-day, 54-hole golf tournament and maxed out its participants within one day of registration going live. From July 29-31, more than 100 golfers will compete for bragging rights and payouts.
More importantly, money raised from the event will go directly toward the Latimer House.
“It’s a safe house for women who were abused or sexually assaulted. Domestic abuse is so prevalent and the problem with that is it’s generationally passed on and it’s tough to break the cycle. It’s a blight on society,” said Vicki Riley, who serves on the committee for the golf tournament. “With this being a women’s tournament, we thought this would be an important cause to help. We raised $52,000 last year.”
The tournament, in its 12th year, features 130 golfers across five flights of competition. The first flight will be the toughest competition, Riley said.
Each day of the tournament begins at 8 a.m. Redlands Mesa Golf Course is the site for the first day. Golfers will then conquer Tiara Rado Golf Course on the second day before finishing the third day at Adobe Creek National Golf Club.
“We bring women from all over the four corner states, locally and from the Front Range,” Riley said. “It’s such a wonderful time.”
Although the tournament is capped on participants — there’s even a long wait list — Riley said that there’s always room for sponsor support.
She added a hurdle the Western Slope Triple Play faces in terms of support is that if sponsors don’t hit the links, they may not have heard of the tournament. She hopes that changes given the mission of the tournament and Latimer House.
From 2010-2012, about 36.8% of women and 30.5% of men in Colorado experienced intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lives, according to a survey from The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control’s division of violence prevention.
The U.S. Department of Justice also reported that one in four women and one in nine men experience domestic abuse or sexual assault from an intimate partner.
Beyond supporting a good cause, the out-of-town golfers also help add to the local tourism and hospitality industries, Riley added.
“Sponsors money goes to the Latimer House that’s addressing a big issue,” Riley said.
The public is also invited to come to watch the tournament at their convenience.
Those interested in becoming sponsors are encouraged to email Riley at vickicriley@gmail.com or call her at 970-270-6003. You can also visit westernslopetripleplay.com for more information.