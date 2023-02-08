Ben Sampson isn’t sure when he went from a kid who swam to a swimmer.
“I’ve always been a swimmer, like since I was 8, but I just didn’t take it very seriously,” the redshirt sophomore for the Colorado Mesa swim team said a week before the start of the RMAC Championships, which started Tuesday night and run through Saturday at El Pomar Natatorium. “I didn’t really know a whole lot about the sport. I loved it, though.
“I got here and that’s kind of where things started to pick up. I was like, well, I actually really like doing this, I think it’s super fun, and I’m good at it. I don’t know, probably last year is when I was like, all right, I’m going to take this super seriously and just see what I can do. And it’s been great ever since.”
By taking things “super seriously,” Sampson became the national runner-up last season in the 200-yard backstroke by a mere 0.03 seconds. His time of 1 minute, 41.53 was the third-fastest time in NCAA Division II history at that time.
It seems he’s gotten even more serious this season.
During the TYR Invitational this season, Sampson touched the wall in 1:40.73 in the 200 back, which, adjusted for altitude, is 1:39.53, a Division II record.
So how does a swimmer who qualified for the Class 5A high school state championships as a sophomore and junior at Ralston Valley — his senior season was scuttled by COVID — placing 11th in the 100 freestyle and 15th in the 100 backstroke in 2019, become the best male swimmer in the RMAC and one of the best in the nation in only a couple of years?
“I think it’s a combination of a real desire and a curiosity, every day,” said his coach, Mickey Wender. “It’s, ‘What about this? And what if I tried that? And how can I do tings a little bit better and a little bit differently?’ It’s one thing I’ve noticed about the great ones, they’re always trying to learn, they’ve never got it figured out.
“It’s a constant evolution of developing skills, which takes you to the next place, and then you could see a little bit more and it gets you thinking about it a bit different.”
And there’s finding the right events and issuing a little bit of a challenge to the athletes.
“How badly do you want this, and that’s the most important question in recruiting, right?” Wender aid. “It’s got to be very important to them. If there’s not that, they’ll be absolutely miserable in our program because it’s a lifestyle and a way of viewing everything. … If I were to put my finger on one thing for Ben in particular, it’s that curiosity, that wondering and playing. It’s hard, and he works incredibly hard, but there’s always this sort of, what’s-next kind of approach.”
The 200 backstroke has become his signature event, but Sampson, like so many of the Mavericks on both the men’s and women’s teams, is versatile. The women’s team, ranked No. 1 in the nation, and the No. 3 men’s team, are heavy favorites to win their fifth consecutive RMAC title, even though the swimmers who have qualified for nationals won’t taper until next month. Wender expects another eight or nine Mavericks to join the national team after RMAC performances.
Entering this week, Sampson has won 11 conference titles, has the RMAC Championships meet records in the 100 and 200 back, owns nine school records (three backstroke events, the 200 individual medley, and five relays), three El Pomar pool records, is an All-American seven times over, was the RMAC freshman swimmer of the year in 2021 and the swimmer of the year that year and last season.
He showed up in Grand Junction thinking he was going to be a freestyler.
“He thought he was a sprinter,” Wender said with a grin.
“I thought I was,” Sampson said. “I thought I was gonna come in and swim the 50 free and now I swim the 400 IM and the 50 free. It’s all over. I wouldn’t even say I was a backstroker, really, I want to try a lot of different things. You never know what can happen.”
What happens is Sampson turns in jaw-dropping performances in whatever event he enters, like what happened in the TYR Colorado Mesa Invitational this past November.
“This is a swimming thing, but you go 19.8 (in the 50 freestyle), and 44.0 (100 free) and 1:36 (200 free, actually 1:35.58) and then what he did in the (400) IM, going 3:45,” Wender said. “Rob Clayton (the Air Force swim coach) said, ‘Well, that’s macho.’ That’s a word you don’t hear very often, but it’s just the versatility that’s pretty awesome.”
Sampson’s times in the 100 backstroke, the 200 backstroke, 200 IM and 400 IM are automatic qualifying times for nationals.
After his stellar redshirt freshman season, Sampson swam in the USA Swimming National Championships in Irvine, California, reaching the B final in the 100 back and placing 15th. It was another step in the process, getting a look at the best swimmers in the country and what it’ll take for him to reach the ultimate goal of the U.S. Olympic team.
“Be prepared for anything, first of all,” he said of what he learned. “First day in warm-ups I knocked myself in the head on the backstroke start and was bleeding all over. So that was one thing, just be prepared for anything, and it showed me what other high-level athletes, Olympians, do in their pre-race rituals.
“I swam in a warm-up lane with Katie Ledecky, so that was pretty cool. It’s just a whole other side of the sport. Intense, long-course competitions, those are a lot different. I thought it was a whole lot of fun.”
In Tuesday night’s first event at the RMAC Championships at El Pomar, the CMU women’s 800-yar freestyle relay team won by 13 seconds. The Mavericks’ time of 7:21.77 broke the RMAC meet record by almost six seconds.
In the men’s race, Oklahoma Christian beat CMU by two seconds. Both teams beat the pool record and Oklahoma Christian set an RMAC meet record.