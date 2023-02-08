Ben Sampson isn’t sure when he went from a kid who swam to a swimmer.

“I’ve always been a swimmer, like since I was 8, but I just didn’t take it very seriously,” the redshirt sophomore for the Colorado Mesa swim team said a week before the start of the RMAC Championships, which started Tuesday night and run through Saturday at El Pomar Natatorium. “I didn’t really know a whole lot about the sport. I loved it, though.