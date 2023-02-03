For some wrestlers, league championship tournaments are simply a weekend to take off as they rest their bodies for regionals, which determines who goes to the state tournament.
For many others, such as Palisade’s Warrington Baker and Grand Junction’s Tanner Roahrig, Thursday’s Southwestern League/Western Slope League Championships at Central High School was an opportunity for them to fine-tune their skills in hopes of a late push to make the state tournament.
Baker was one of 10 placers for Palisade, finishing fifth at 165 pounds. Roahrig, meanwhile, placed fourth at 126 and was one of five Tigers to reach the podium.
Baker is a senior who is only in his second year of high school wrestling.
“I wrestled in middle school but stopped … I didn’t think it would be fun but then one of my friends convinced me to join the team,” Baker said. “It’s a lot more difficult now. The meets are crazy, there’s a lot of people … The spotlight is a little rough sometimes, it’s challenging.”
Baker wrestled at about 220 last season as a junior and opted to cut weight this season. He started on junior varsity at 190. When the Palisade roster began to take shape, Baker slimmed down to 175 before settling at 165.
Baker made his varsity debut on Jan. 6 at the Tournament of Champions in Utah but lost his first two matches. He’s been thrown into the fire by facing top competition such as Central’s Devin Hickey, Fruita Monument’s Trent Target and Meeker’s Connor Blunt.
Baker used the league championship to work on new moves such as the ankle pick and single leg. Baker pinned Nicholas McMaster of Glenwood Springs in 1 minute, 15 seconds before he was sent to the consolation bracket after being pinned by Target. Baker lost a 17-8 major decision to Eagle Valley’s Roke Velasco but ended the day on a high note. Baker fell behind 10-4 to Jeremiah Lang of Montrose but secured a pin just after the 4-minute mark. Friday was the first time Baker placed at a varsity tournament this season.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot. I was working all summer, going to camps and I think it has paid off a lot,” Baker said. “(This season) I was getting first place in JV tournaments and I wouldn’t even place in them last year. Then I made the jump to varsity and started winning matches … It’s nice to not be as big as I was before, I can move around more and not get exhausted.”
Baker has the physical tools to compete and even make state, coach Bill Troutwine said.
What he needs to harness is mental fortitude. It’s something Baker knows he needs to improve on, and he hopes a loss to a JV wrestler last week was the wake-up call he needed.
“Sometimes, he does regress and I think it’s just because of not having enough time on the mat. But he’s doing a pretty good job for us,” Troutwine said. “All he really needs to do is be smart on the mat. He’s got a lot of potential … and 165 isn’t one of the toughest weights in our region. He’s got his work cut out for him but if he wrestles how he’s capable of, he could easily be going to state.”
Roahrig, meanwhile, has had to overcome his own body.
The Grand Junction junior tore his labrum playing football in 2021 and missed the entire wrestling season after surgery.
Roahrig, who has been wrestling for most of his life, rehabbed afterward to get ready for the mat. He has bounced between varsity and junior varsity for most of this season as he deals with a shoulder injury.
“I’ve had shoulder problems this year, so I’ve been battling that mentally and physically,” Roahrig said. “Even if it hurts, I push through it and do what I do best.”
Wrestling is Roahrig’s favorite sport and his love for it helped him put up with the pain and arduous rehab process. He has turned in some solid performances this season, such as placing second at the Eagle Valley invite on Jan. 7. Recently, the Tigers had matches in practice to determine the lineup for regionals and Roahrig made the cut.
On Friday, he was wrestling with a black brace on his left shoulder and another on his right knee.
“I’ve been working on a couple more moves because I don’t have many, and just practicing hard,” Roahrig said. “I’m just putting in everything I got … I love the culture, I love wrestling and it’s something that’s always on my mind.”
Roahrig won three of his five matches on Friday, all by pins. After losing his first match, he pinned Matthews Harding of Battle Mountain in 1:57 and Montrose’s Hunter Hess in 2:47. Roahrig clinched a spot in the third-place match when he pinned Fruita Monument’s Michael Leon, who is ranked 13th in Class 5A, in 4:06.
Roahrig lost the third-place match 7-4 to Steamboat Springs’ Cole Muhme.
“Early on in the season, he was really allowing that shoulder injury from last year impact how he was practicing and wrestling. I think he feels pain in that shoulder but he’s learning how to wrestle through it,” Grand Junction coach Tanner Ridgway said. “He’s wrestling tough … As far as mindset, he has progressively gotten better. He’s put those things he can’t control behind him.”
Wildcats win tournament
Fruita Monument ran away with the team title in the 12-team tournament by scoring 278.5 points, 156 points more than second-place Durango. Fruita was the only team with a wrestler for every weight class. Central finished third with 115.5 points, Palisade was seventh with 97.5 and Grand Junction was ninth with 91. Montrose finished sixth and Rifle finished 10th.
Thirteen Wildcats placed and seven won their bracket — Geno Gallegos (106), Orrin Mease (144), Bryce Nixon (150), Dylan Chelewski (157), Target (165), True Tobiasson (175) and Tatum Williams (215).
The other District 51 teams also had winners. Six of seven Warriors placed, and JP Espinoza (113) and Tyler Ziek (190) both finished first. Palisade had 10 wrestlers place with Tyrus DeSpain (126) and Keyton Young (138) winning their brackets. Five Tigers placed and Murphy Harris (120) finished first.
Montrose had 11 finishers and was led by Dmarian Lopez, who won the 285 title match. Rifle had seven finishers.