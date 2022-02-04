Wrestling is embedded in True Tobiasson’s DNA.
His dad, Chad, won a state title for Dolores in 1990. And his brother, Hunter, won a state title for Grand Junction High School in 2019.
Now, Tobiasson, who wrestles for Fruita Monument, is making his own mark on the sport.
“It’s been a life thing and I’ve always loved it. I always had the choice to do what I want, and I chose to wrestle,” Tobiasson said. “A bunch of people think it’s a bad sport and that no one likes it. But once you really start working at it, you learn to love it because of how difficult it is. I love how challenging it is.”
Tobiasson said he used to be skinny and was insecure about it, but weight training for wrestling gave him more confidence. Plus, he had the strength to match his passion for the sport.
Tobiasson, a sophomore, is in his first season with Fruita Monument after he spent his freshman campaign with Grand Junction. And he is already making a huge impact for the Wildcats.
Tobiasson is ranked No. 7 at 170 pounds in Class 5A, and has only improved as the season has gone on.
At the home dual against Palisade on Thursday, Tobiasson was in top form against James Arias-McGinnett. In fact, Tobiasson knew he would win the second he stepped onto the mat.
The match started with a quick two-point takedown for Tobiasson, followed by pin only 28 seconds into the match. That win helped set the tone for Fruita’s 55-21 win.
“I knew I had him and I knew I was going to pin him in the first period,” he said. “I’m aggressive. I get my setup and then I just go at it. There’s no point in waiting around.”
Tobiasson be the first to tell you that he can get better. That reality and mindset is good news for his team and real bad news for his opponents.
“This year has been the best I have wrestled. I feel strong, my strength is there, my technique is there, everything is there for me,” he said. “But I don’t think I have wrestled my best, yet. I’m saving that for regionals. I think I have a strong chance at placing and doing well. My goal is to place top three. Going to state has always been a huge dream for me.”
Top-10 Battle
Thursday’s dual ended with a much-anticipated showdown at 132 between Palisade’s Judah Guajardo and Fruita Monument’s Tyler Archuleta.
Guajardo is ranked No. 3 in 4A and Archuleta is ranked No. 7 in 5A.
Neither wrestler gave the other an inch to start the match.
Archuleta scored a two-point takedown in the first period. Then Guajardo, after being pushed out of the ring, flipped around and took down Archuleta to tie the match 2-2. Archuleta eventually built a 5-3 lead and Guajardo nearly took him down. But Archuleta stayed upright just long enough for the final whistle to sound and seal the victory.
In addition to Tobiasson’s pin, five other Wildcats won by pin: Michael Leon (113), Will Stewart (126), Dylan Chelewski (145), Sullivan Sample (160) and Joseph Sherpardson (285). Tatum Williams (195) won a major decision and L.J. George (106) and Armony Trujillo (182) won by forfeit.
The the Bulldogs, Tyrus Despain (120), Keyton Young (138) and Angelo Guarente (220) all won by pin and Phallen Salvati (152) won a 10-5 decision.