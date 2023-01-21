None of the other sports Apollonia Middleton tried jived with her.
Not track, not volleyball and not even soccer, the game she played for 14 years. But wrestling, on the other hand, clicked with her the very second she first stepped on the mat in the Central wrestling room in November 2021.
Now, she’s a leader for the District 51 Phoenix, a top-five ranked wrestler in Colorado in the 135-pound weight class and will wrestle for Colorado Mesa.
“I think it’s fun to roll around on a mat and beat people up sometimes,” said Middleton, who is a senior at Fruita Monument. “Literally the second I entered the wrestling room, it felt right to me … I used to get in slumps where I wouldn’t be eating well or sleeping. Wrestling helped teach me good self-care and to value myself. I want to wrestle well, and I need to sleep and eat well to wrestle well.”
Middleton grew up and played soccer with Mollie and Reagan Dare, daughters of Phoenix coach Chad Dare. Middleton had seen Mollie wrestle before, which piqued her interest in the sport, but she had never tried it before. Chad and Mollie encouraged her to join the budding team.
That first practice at Central gave her clarity. She had finally found her sport and was ready to get to work. While it took some getting used to, Middleton is now a centerpiece on the team.
“When I played soccer, I was decent. I was average,” Middleton said. “But with wrestling, I saw that I could be good at it.”
That desire to be great has made an impression on her coach.
“She’s so passionate and such a hard worker,” Chad Dare said. “She’s a leader by actions. When it’s time to work hard, she’s one of the first to do so with a smile on her face. She just likes to wrestle.”
Mollie is the team’s top wrestler at 130 and practices with Middleton often. She said that the spark wrestling gives Middleton — whether it be actually wrestling or talking about it — is something she never had in soccer.
“It’s really exciting to see her passion because I also connect with wrestling and that’s something we can share,” Mollie Dare said. “She has come so far … Apple is relentless as a wrestler. She loves to add her own spunk to anything she’s doing on the mat. She’s a really special wrestler.”
As Middleton’s passion grew for the sport, so did her skill. She qualified for the state tournament last year and wrestled at a national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, over the summer. This season, she is ranked No. 4 in her class by On the Mat and has finished first in three of four tournaments. Last week, Middleton won all four of her matches in the Rockwell Rumble in Utah by pins. Entering Friday’s MLK Team Tournament at Central, Middleton was 32-13 in her prep career and 29 of those wins were pins.
At the MLK Tournament, she helped propel D51 to a win in the duals tournament. She won all four of her matches, including three pins. In the finals, she pinned Moffat County's Cydney Witherell in 37 seconds in D51's 60-21 win.
All of this success in a sport she tried for the first time 14 months ago.
“One of the reasons why I love this sport so much is that it has helped me so much. It helped teach me to love myself and to be more confident,” Middleton said. “And that’s one of the best things about it, honestly. It showed me that I’m more than what I thought I was.”
Girls Basketball
Central had a chance at a road upset of Durango before the Demons went on a run late to cap a 45-39 comeback.
The Warriors (7-6, 1-1) led at halftime and carried that advantage over the Demons (12-1, 1-0) into the fourth quarter. From the moment the Warriors led 37-29, the Demons closed out the game on a 16-2 run.
Brynn Wagner was stellar with a team-high 17 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Krystyna Manzanarez scored 11.
Glenwood Springs 56, Palisade 28: The Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Western Slope League) fell behind early and could never recover in its WSL-opener against the Demons (9-5, 1-0).
Palisade trailed 14-10 after the first quarter and was outscored 17-4 in the second.
Addie Ritterbush led Palisade with 13 points and Lili Taylor had six points.
Boys Basketball
Central beat Durango 43-31 in the first game of its weekend road trip.
The Warriors improved to 9-4 and 1-1 in SWL play while the Demons fell to 4-10 and 0-1.
Glenwood Springs 57, Palisade 42: The Bulldogs (8-8, 0-1 WSL) dropped their league-opening game to the Demons (8-7, 1-0).
This is the Bulldogs' second-straight loss.