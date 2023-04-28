Central High School’s JohnPaul Espinoza, left, wrestles Geno Gallegos of Fruita Monument High School for the championship title in the 113-pound weight class in the Warrior Classic at Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction, Colo., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Espinoza beat Gallegos 8-4. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction’s Amadaeeus Gurule-Valles, left, takes Grand Valley’s Jasen Skeen to the mat in a 120-pound match at the Warrior Classic in December. A rule change approved this week by the National Federation of State High School Associations that will allow wrestlers to wrestle six matches in one day could add an extra round to the Warrior Classic.
Barton Glasser
SENTINEL FILE PHOTO
The times, they are a-changin’ for high school wrestling.
The National Federation of State High School Associations approved some rule changes to wrestling earlier this week. Highlighting the new adoptions is a change to Rule 1-4-3 that allows wrestlers to compete in six matches in one day instead of five. Furthermore, a wrestler is not allowed to compete in more than 10 matches in back-to-back days.
“We plan to invite a few more teams and add an extra round (to the Warrior Classic),” said Clint Trujillo, the head coach of the Central wrestling team. “Possibly one of the top teams from (surrounding) states like Wyoming, Utah, Arizona or New Mexico.”
Outside of the Warrior Classic, the change will be most obvious in single-day, 64-man tournaments.
“If you have a new kid (at those tournaments) and this is their first year on varsity, they’re not gonna get seeding points, they’re going to wrestle a top kid right away,” said Lucas Archuleta, coach of the Fruita Monument wrestling team. “If they lose that first match and wrestle back to 3rd or 4th place, those matches would be their sixth.”
Under the previous rules, tournament hosts would adjust brackets so that the furthest a first-round loser could wrestle back to would be fifth place. Archuleta saw that in practice at a tournament in Thornton last season and one in Arapahoe in the 2021-22 season.
Another notable change is a decrease in wait time between two consecutive matches from 45 minutes to 30. Archuleta thinks this change could reduce the disruption of flow at — and length of — some tournaments. Granted, the wait times at most larger tournaments such as the Warrior Classic, Rockwell Rumble and Top of the Rockies tend to exceed that length.
The new rules also offer more clarity by adding “foot/feet” to the list of points of support when a wrestler is down on the mat. That could mean the difference between being on the wrong side of a takedown or not, Trujillo said.
Archuleta hopes to see more changes to high school wrestling, such as the adoption of some collegiate scoring systems to make matches more engaging to spectators and to encourage kids to be more aggressive.
“But those are all way down the road, if they ever happen at all,” he said.
Other relevant changes:
Facial hair is now permissible — score one for the early bloomers;
A medical forfeit — because of an injury — no longer counts against a wrestler’s record;
A wrestler’s one-piece singlet may be worn with full-length, form-fitted tights. A requirement for stirrups was taken out.