Ty Wytulka did it all for the Nucla High School Mustangs in his prep baseball career.
In three seasons (like everyone else, the COVID-19 pandemic ended his 2020 season before it started), he batted .518 with 75 RBI, 15 home runs and scored 63 runs. He also pitched in 37 games with an 11-3 record and a 230-to-141 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“Baseball’s always been my sport,” Wytulka said. “This year was all right as far as our high school baseball season. We were down and we made it to the final four, but we didn’t really have the kids to pull it through. I’m focusing on working toward my college career and getting better.”
As a freshman, Wytulka earned an honorable mention award for the Class 1A all-state team as the Mustangs made the state championship game, where they fell to Caliche. After throwing three no-hitters as a sophomore and improving at the plate, he was a first-team selection in 2019, when Nucla once again made the state title game, falling to Flatirons Academy.
The Colorado High School Activities Association has yet to unveil its all-state selections for this past season, but Wytulka is a lock for another first-team selection and could even win 1A Player of the Year after he had 28 hits, 26 RBI and 10 home runs at the plate as a senior, as well as 100 strikeouts and only 24 hits in 49 innings on the mound.
This August, Wytulka will head to Eastern Arizona College, a junior college in Thatcher, Arizona, east of Tucson, where he’ll see far greater competition than he ever did at the 1A level. He’s always known that college baseball would present a new challenge, which is why he’s also played for Gene Taylor’s American Legion team in Grand Junction each summer during his high school career.
With Gene Taylor’s, Wytulka plays alongside a team largely comprised of District 51 athletes, with competition against teams from Las Vegas, Arizona and the Front Range.
Wytulka stays with a friend of his in town each summer for his club games, limiting his travel between Nucla and Grand Junction.
He’s hoping all his years of extended stays in the valley, including now as a graduate, will play off once he suits up for the Gila Monsters in the competitive Arizona Community College Athletic Association, including 2019 national champion and 2021 national runner-up Central Arizona.
“It’s different when you’re competing against better kids,” Wytulka said. “It makes you work harder and you have to be better in order to compete at that level.... It definitely helps for college, too, just to get some better looks at guys that are at the talent level I’ll be seeing there.”
Each year, Wytulka has played with college-bound teammates, many of whom signed with Colorado Mesa. This year, he’s one of those college-bound veterans that younger players look up to, especially as the club’s top pitching option so far this summer.
“Even last year, I played with three or four kids that are at Mesa now, so it definitely helps, just like the energy you bring to the table now,” Wytulka said.
This year, Jesse Gadd is a future Maverick, but unlike others in the past, he’s not from the Grand Valley — or Colorado, for that matter.
Gadd played his high school ball for La Quinta High School in California and will play his college ball for Mesa. His familiarity with the region, however, played a role in his commitment.
“My dad’s parents retired from San Diego in the mid-’90s and got a house here,” Gadd said. “When both of them passed away when I was young, my dad inherited it. Where I live in Palm Springs is about 120 degrees right now, it’s pretty terrible, so we usually come here for the summers to kind of cool off in this new scenery.”
Although he’s new to Gene Taylor’s, the club has been on his radar for some time now.
“I’ve always known about Gene Taylor’s, just because it’s the main baseball team out here, so I’ve always wanted to play on it,” Gadd said. “I was really looking forward to this summer, getting out and playing some ball before I start at Colorado Mesa. It’s truly a great opportunity.”
Like Wytulka, Gadd sees the slate that Gene Taylor’s faces as an appropriate appetizer for what he’ll face when he joins a Mesa program that’s become one of the nation’s elite in recent years.
“Playing great competition against Las Vegas and all parts of the country, it’s getting me prepared for what college is all about, between traveling with your buds and being responsible,” Gadd said. “It’s going to be fun.”