Ty Wytulka had his best pitching performance of the summer Saturday for Gene Taylor's in the first round of the Colorado American Legion state baseball tournament.
Wytulka scattered four hits and struck out 12 in five innings, and Taylor's rode a 15-hit attack to a 7-3 victory over Rocky Mountain.
Taylor's scored in each of the first four innings to build a 7-0 lead. Up 2-0, Kade Manchester doubled home Drew Woytek, who had singled, in the second inning. Manchester scored on a base hit by Kade Bessert, who went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs. Manchester doubled twice and finished 3 for 4.
Wytulka gave up a leadoff double in the top of the second, then struck out the next three batters. In the third, Rocky Mountain loaded the bases with one out, but left all three stranded when Wytulka fanned the next two batters.
A dropped third strike, a walk, passed ball and wild pitch allowed Rocky Mountain to score in the fifth inning and Ben Coleman gave up a pair of runs in the seventh, but Gene Taylor's, the top seed in the state tournament, easily advanced when, with the bases loaded and two out, Coleman got a line drive to third to end the game.
Taylor's faces the winner of an elimination game between Rocky Mountain and the Longmont Oysters at 1 p.m. today. A victory gives Taylor's the state title.