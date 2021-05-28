David Shelton found himself in a very unusual place last spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.
The Walters State Community College (Tenn.) baseball coach was not on a baseball field. He was home building a backyard patio and a playhouse for his children.
“April and May is the heart of baseball season and I’m building a patio and a playhouse,” Shelton said. “I became more of a handyman than a baseball coach. I probably did more at home in those four to five months than in the previous four or five years combined. It probably did a lot more for my marriage. It put things into perspective.”
The pandemic put baseball in perspective for the student-athletes when they returned to campus last fall.
“I didn’t have to spend as much time coaching effort,” Shelton said. “Guys were hungry to play ball, or maybe I’m a little softer toward the guys.”
Junior college coaches all around the country found themselves with unique situations when programs returned to tryouts and workouts. Many of them had more players since the National Junior College Athletic Association allowed athletes an extra year of eligibility as a result of the coronavirus shutdown, which led to the cancellation of last season, as well as the 2020 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
As a result, last year’s sophomores could return this year to their junior college program instead of leaving for a four-year school. With incoming freshmen, junior college coaches suddenly had bigger rosters.
Wabash Valley College (Ill.) had five returning sophomores who elected to come back this season. The Warriors had six more players on the roster this season than they did in 2020.
“It’s been so refreshing,” Wabash Valley coach Rob Fournier said. “Now I know what it feels like being a four-year coach. It is such a blessing. The learning curve is so much better.”
Some programs saw last year’s sophomores who already made commitments to four-year schools honor them.
“I already had 13 kids signed with Division I and they all moved on,” Shelton said. “I have 11 or 12 this year signed with Division I. Our turnover has been about the exactly the same.”
Shelton did add more walk-on players this school year, partly because the coaching staff could not go out and evaluate high school players last spring. He’s also carried more players on road trips for games just in case of a COVID outbreak.
San Jacinto College-North (Texas) coach Tom Arrington thought the extra year of eligibility would benefit his tradition-rich program.
“I thought it could help us, but in reality we had several players drafted and others opted to sign free agency (professionally) and others transferred out,” Arrington said. “They moved on, but we have a lot of new faces.”
With the virus still active, Arrington opted to take in more freshmen this school year just in case COVID hit the Gators’ program.
Arrington added 11 more players last fall than usual and has 45 players on the his roster this season. San Jacinto had 34 players last season.
“Another part was providing opportunities for young men looking for places to play and give them a dream,” Arrington said. “It’s a lot more work, more practice time and development, but they deserve it.
“I want to provide every kid I can an opportunity to play college baseball. Every single coach on my staff gave up their (uniform) number to a player.”
Coaches generally aren’t redshirting more players, and have found their athletes are hungrier to play, thus increasing competition within the program. The pandemic also increased other challenges for the coaches.
One of the biggest challenges with COVID restrictions still in place this school year has been scheduling games and finding opportunities for those bigger rosters to get some at-bats and innings played.
“It’s tough to play teams from different states because of the different protocols,” Fournier said. “We’ve kept mostly to our conference. We usually take a trip to Florida, but we didn’t this year. We had one overnight trip because we couldn’t do multiple trips at night. We’ve been careful to try to limit overnight (stays).”
Second-seeded Walters State (60-5) found a groove, reeling off 31 consecutive wins when the Senators’ season was interrupted by a COVID outbreak, forcing a 10-day layoff. When they returned to the field, the Senators gave up eight runs in one inning in a 9-8 loss to a team with a losing record.
“We haven’t stayed in a hotel all year,” Shelton said. “We were not allowed to play anyone who was not testing. We could not travel more than four hours and not stay overnight. That made scheduling a nightmare.”
Coaches also managed school breaks a little differently this season.
“From Thanksgiving on, we let them go until early January,” Arrington said. “We had a bye week during Easter week. We couldn’t let them leave again and come back and possibly be infected, so we kept them in town and shared Easter together. That brought us closer together.”
Throughout the season, coaches have also learned to check players’ temperatures, be mask police, sanitize, and reschedule practices and workouts to limit the number of participants to follow their respective states’ protocols.
Coaches have learned how to do so much more they can add to their resume as a result of the pandemic, but they have seen players develop more, grow and rise through the distinct challenges of the coronavirus.
“We had to rearrange some of our schedules,” Shelton said. “Our weight program had to change. Our room was too small. I started letting them work out at another facility so they can keep their distance.
“We became well-schooled how to check temperatures for 45 guys. Our place was really good about having an understanding about having guys here to develop as baseball players.”