Young teams sometimes give their coaches headaches — or heartburn.
And although Palisade High School softball coach Jeff DeCrow joked earlier this season that this team gave him plenty of anxious moments, it wasn’t because the Bulldogs were showing growing pains.
They showed a flair for the dramatic, like their 12-11 win over Montrose, when they scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
All season, the Bulldogs have done whatever it takes to win, not worrying about the score until the final out.
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” could be this team’s walk-up song.
“We’re just trying to have fun,” sophomore catcher Jordan Bauer said.
“Especially with COVID going on, we’re just trying to make the best of it,” senior first baseman Niviya Rivera added. “It’s just different this year. We’re trying to keep the attitudes up.”
Winning sure takes care of that, and the Bulldogs (14-2) have rattled off 10 wins in a row entering the Class 4A state tournament.
“They never panic,” DeCrow said. “They just seem relaxed. It’s pretty special to watch since they’re so young. … They relax and have fun and that’s what they’re doing.”
Possibly the best thing about this year’s team is that the majority will be back next season, and they’ve got what it takes to compete at the state level right now.
With only two seniors, Palisade opens the state tournament as the No. 13 seed and plays at No. 4 Mead at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs are hitting .471 as a team, with every regular on the roster hitting over .300, and the majority of the starters well over .400.
“We pick each other up a lot,” Rivera said. “That helps a lot, having each other’s back, knowing we’ll pick each other up.”
Shortstop Melissa Carroll is hitting a whopping .615, which ranks her 24th in the state — in all classifications — with 31 RBI (16th in the state). Against Grand Junction last week, she drove in seven runs.
Bauer is hitting .600 and Rivera, one of the two seniors, an even .500. Standing only about 5 feet tall, Rivera is an outstanding first baseman. In 71 total chances, she hasn’t made an error, with 68 putouts and three assists, plus three double plays.
“Defensively she’s tough,” DeCrow said. “Anything below her head she’s good.”
That’s one thing Rivera’s teammates know they can’t do — throw the ball high across the diamond.
“Sometimes it’s hard,” Rivera said, chuckling at the comment that at least she’s close to balls thrown in the dirt. “I just work on it a lot. I’ve been playing first for awhile and I’ve been like this (short) for a long time.”
Bauer works with an incredibly young pitching staff — three freshmen and one sophomore — that share the workload. Mikayla Talbott, a freshman, has struck out 32 and walked only 10 in 42 2/3 innings.
“I can kind of tell what pitches they’re going to be good on warming up,” Bauer said. “If they’re throwing good inside, we’re going to throw inside. If they’re struggling throwing screwballs, we’re not going to throw the screwball. It’s kind of like common sense in a way. I just usually call what the pitchers are comfortable with.”
Unlike the bigger District 51 schools, which have made a couple of trips to Denver this fall, the Bulldogs have stayed close to home. Trips to Durango and Gypsum have been it — one of their two losses was to Durango, the other to Fruita Monument in the season opener, when both teams had only practiced a couple of days.
That game followed a summer of relative inactivity because of the coronavirus stay-at-home orders. A few players got in a handful of summer games, but mostly it was a case of trying to stay ready on their own.
“Don’t take things for granted,” Bauer said of what the players learned from the pandemic experience. “Play as much as you can. When we were shut down it was, can we go out? No, the parks are closed. Can we go to the back yard? Sure, but you can’t throw as far and be as strong as you were.”
Now they can throw as far as they want and play as hard as they can as they embark on their first true road trip. The state format was changed from a one-day, single-elimination tournament on Saturday to playing first-round and quarterfinal games at home sites, with semifinals and championship games moving to Aurora Sports Park this weekend.
DeCrow knows it’ll be a step up in competition from what they’ve played so far, but he doesn’t expect his young Bulldogs to go in wide-eyed.
“There’s probably not a team we’ve played that’s going to play at that level,” he said. “It’s going to be a different game. The big thing is, to be honest, they have no idea what they’re going against. They’ve asked, ‘Are we going to Denver?’ Yep. ‘Oh, OK.’ That’s been cool. They’re relaxed. It’ll be interesting.”