Sometimes there’s no better way for a young team to learn how to swim than to be thrown into the deep end.
That’s what a youthful Palisade High School volleyball team had to do Saturday in its season-opening match against Bayfield.
Sometimes there’s no better way for a young team to learn how to swim than to be thrown into the deep end.
That’s what a youthful Palisade High School volleyball team had to do Saturday in its season-opening match against Bayfield.
The Bulldogs beat the Wolverines 25-23, 32-30, 25-19 in a real test of the fortitude of a roster still finding its footing. Palisade lost key player Kyra Birch in the first set and then trailed by as many as 10 points in the second.
“We had to really make some adjustments on the fly. We were already getting used to new rotations and then (to lose Kyra) and have to change spontaneously is asking a lot of our girls,” coach Wendy MacAskill said. “It took them a little while to get their bearings back but they fought really hard to get that second set and I think that allowed them to settle into the third.”
The Bulldogs, who have won the Western Slope League in three of the past four seasons, have only three seniors on the roster. Saturday was the first major varsity action for Braeleigh MacAskill, Ember Hopkins, Mikaela Buxton and Sophia DeWitt and made the loss of Birch all the more deflating.
Birch, a sophomore outside hitter, went down late in the first set when she injured one of her knees diving for a ball. Wendy MacAskill said that the severity of the injury, which sucked the energy out of the gym, was unclear.
After Palisade eeked out the win in the first set, the Wolverines showed why they are a Class 3A power. Leading 11-8, Bayfield (1-2) scored nine of the next 10 points for a 20-9 lead.
Palisade and scored the next five points to force a Bayfield timeout. The modest crowd erupted into a deafening cheer when Palisade pulled within one on Ava Walitt’s ace and the crowd increased its volume when Palisade tied the score 24-24.
From that point, there were five ties and six lead changes before Palisade senior Ella Steele’s diving dig that went backward over the net gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
“We dug ourselves in a pretty big hole but we went for every single ball, we treated every ball with value,” Steele said. “We just kept fighting. Never give up is a big (lesson for younger players) and to trust your teammates.”
Although the entire team showed grit, Wendy MacAskill was especially impressed with how her young players handled the adversity
“I was impressed by their fight in set two. We were confused, we were all over the place because of the change of lineup,” she said. “They fought like crazy, that comeback doesn’t happen if the girls aren’t fighting for every ball and every play.”
Bayfield scored eight of the first 10 points in the third set before Palisade tied the score at 11-11, then scored nine of the final 15 points. Steele had 16 digs and 15 assists and Walitt had 12 digs. Lauren Hardin had five aces and Addie Ritterbush added 13 kills.
Ritterbush, a sophomore, had a lot of in-game experience last season. She underwent knee surgery in February and “rehabbed like crazy” to get back on the court, Wendy MacAskill said. Even as an underclassman, she is taking the initiative to teach newcomers the way of the Bulldog in hopes of building another league champion.
“I really like our effort for the ball. Our team word is ‘Every.’ Every point, every ball, nothing hits the floor,” Ritterbush said.
Fruita Monument 3, Lakewood 0: The Wildcats (1-1) took two sets from the Tigers (3-4) with ease en route to their first win of the season.
Fruita won the first set 25-13 before squeaking by in the second 26-24 and cruising in the third 25-16. Trinity Hafey led the Wildcats with 10 kills and Avrie Waite had 19 digs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:38:21 AM
Sunset: 07:52:15 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:39:16 AM
Sunset: 07:50:46 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:40:11 AM
Sunset: 07:49:17 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:41:05 AM
Sunset: 07:47:47 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:42 AM
Sunset: 07:46:16 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:42:55 AM
Sunset: 07:44:45 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:43:49 AM
Sunset: 07:43:13 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.