Monica Brooks is the only senior and only returning starter for the Colorado Mesa women's basketball team this season.
Jamisyn Heaton is a 5-foot-10 guard for Colorado Mesa.
Monica Brooks is the only senior and only returning starter for the Colorado Mesa women's basketball team this season.
Olivia Reed should provide some inside scoring for Colorado Mesa this season. The 5-11 freshman forward is the daughter of Northern Colorado men's assistant coach Houston Reed.
Sophomore Kylie Kravig will be Colorado Mesa's starting point guard this season.
Sophomore Kylie Kravig takes over as Colorado Mesa's starting point guard this season.
Tia Slade, a 5-11 sophomore forward, played in 13 games last season and will be part of Colorado Mesa's rotation this season.
Jamisyn Heaton, a 5-10 freshman guard, is one of several new faces who will see plenty of playing time for the Colorado Mesa women's basketball team this season.
It might take a little while for the new-look Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team to find its way.
With four new starters and a slew of season-ending injuries, coach Taylor Wagner knows the past two recruiting classes will get their shots, starting Friday in the Division II Conference Crossover in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“We’re getting a better feel of what we’ve got and who’s healthy,” Wagner said Tuesday as he watched film on the NCAA-mandated day away from team activities for Election Day. “That’s going to be a bigger issue, who can go.”
He knew two players, redshirt sophomore Sophie Hadad and incoming freshman Macy Larsen, were going to redshirt this season to recover from offseason surgery, so Wagner brought in a big recruiting class. In the past couple of weeks, four others have gotten injured and won’t play this season.
“They’re kids that would have been in the rotation for sure,” Wagner said of losing Kailey Page, Serena Ileleji, Brooke Slymen and Tatiana Burciaga-Reyes. “That’s what hurts, I thought they made big strides and some of the freshmen, Serena would have been our backup point guard and Brooke was playing really well.”
The good news, though, is redshirt sophomore forward Emily Cavey and redshirt freshman forward Josee Steadman have been medically cleared to play. Steadman missed all of last season and Cavey had an ankle injury that required offseason surgery.
Versatility will help — Laura Gutierrez, a junior guard who transferred from Adams State, is a shooter, but will also play some point guard to spell sophomore Kylie Kravig.
“She can really shoot it, and I like that element on the floor,” Wagner said. “She’s going to play some point guard; with so many injuries, kids are going to have to play multiple spots.”
Monica Brooks, a 6-foot-1 center, is the only starter returning, and the only senior on the roster.
“This team, they work hard, there’s a lot of young people and they just want to play, they want to compete,” Brooks said. “They’re really gritty. Sometimes they don’t click right away, but they try and they work hard. It’s fun watching them.”
And despite so many new players, Wagner said many of the youngsters are jumping into key roles. Jamisyn Heaton, a 5-10 freshman guard from Lehi, Utah, has played well in practice and scrimmages and should be a scoring option. Olivia Reed, a 5-11 freshman forward who played at Windsor and is the daughter of Houston Reed, an assistant coach on the Northern Colorado men’s basketball team, has also impressed Wagner.
“Kylie and Tia (Slade) are playing well, and a couple of freshmen have stepped up. Olivia Reed and Jamisyn Heaton have done a really good job. Emily is just coming back and she and Josie will help us out,” Wagner said.
First up for the Mavericks is the team that ended their season last March — West Texas A&M. The Buffs are No. 6 in the preseason poll and last week defeated No. 3 Fort Hays State, a team the Mavericks will play in a couple of weeks. As they settle into their roles, Wagner has reminded them of his No. 1 priority — defense.
Kravig, who got some valuable playing time last season backing up Mariah Martin, echoed Brooks’ evaluation of being a gritty team.
“We’ve worked a lot on our offensive chemistry, shooting,” she said. “I think defensively we can be better than we were last year. We have a lot of grit.”
Even before the injuries, Wagner knew a lot of the preseason work would be teaching, not just honing individual skills.
“The last few years we had a lot of girls who played a lot of minutes and won big games, won championships,” he said. “There were times where I didn’t have to say anything, it’s like, OK, let’s give it to her and she’ll make something happen. This year it’s a lot of teaching, it’s breaking everything down from terminology. You’ve got 19 players all from different programs and the expectation might be a little bit different from here.
“It’s just trying to talk about our tradition and our culture and how things are done, and we want it done a certain way. They’re not going be in March form in September or October and I have to tell myself that every day. They’ll grow into it.”