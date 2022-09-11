Grand Junction’s Isaac Boyer, left, and Jack Welling, right, share a handshake Saturday between serves in their Western Slope Open No. 4 doubles championship match against Regis Jesuit at Canyon View Park. Boyer and Welling lost 6-4, 6-4. Welling, below right, is only a freshman and is still learning how to play doubles. Boyer, below left, was pleased with how he played in the tournament. “I think we played great,” he said.
Matt Silzell playing in the #2 singles match Saturday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Isaac Boyer and Jack Welling are a new pairing as Grand Junction’s No. 4 doubles team. The two never played together prior to this season and Welling is a freshman.
But the duo played like veterans in the 16-team Western Slope Open this weekend and finished second in their bracket.
“I think we played great, honestly,” Boyer said. “We’re new teammates and Jack is brand new to doubles and he has been playing great. He’s improving and we played well in the tournament. We didn’t make it but that’s alright.”
Boyer and Welling opened the tournament on Friday with two wins. They beat Ralston Valley’s Brady Collwell and Tate Wride 6-4, 6-4 in the first round and Mountain Vista’s Jacob Clifford and Spencer Simmons 6-1, 6-2.
Boyer and Welling opened Saturday in the semifinals and beat Chaparral’s Nate Howerzyl and Ethan Mendez 6-1, 6-2. That set up a match against Regis’ Devin McCausland and Adam Rydel.
The Tigers’ duo opened the first set well, despite some serving struggles. But they lost 6-4. The second set was similar, with the Tigers leading at one point before Regis mounted a comeback to win 6-4.
Despite the loss, Boyer and Welling were pleased with their performances against some top competition from the Front Range.
Both have been focused on steady growth with each match and are beginning to see that pay off.
“We do have things to improve on, like our communication needs a little work. But second out of 16 teams is still pretty good, and it was a learning experience losing to Regis, but it’s going to make us better,” Welling said. “Before high school tennis, I didn’t get up to the net enough and wasn’t great with volleys. But now my volleys are a lot better thanks to coach (Carol) Wilder.”
Boyer sees similar growth in himself.
“I have really struggled with volleys for most of my life but coach has pushed us to get up to the net and be aggressive,” Boyer said. “You need to expect the ball to be coming at you, so be ready.”
District 51 players were in the semifinals in two other brackets on Saturday.
Matt Silzell, Grand Junction’s No. 2 singles player, lost in the semifinals to Ralston Valley’s Calder Hardin 6-3, 6-3. Silzell then lost to Mountain Vista’s Shai Sabinsky 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match to finish fourth.
Fruita Monument’s No. 4 pairing of Jeremy Heer and Isaiah Wilhelm opened Saturday with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 loss to McCausland and Rydel. In the third-place match, Heer and Wilhelm beat Howerzyl and Mendez 8-4.