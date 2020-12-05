The kids are all right.
Actually, they’re better than all right.
With only one of four seniors available for a variety of reasons Friday night, it was time to see what all those freshmen and redshirt freshmen could do for the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team.
They delivered an 80-60 victory over Colorado Christian in the season opener, and after a few frenetic moments as they got the opening-night jitters under control, showed why coach Mike DeGeorge is so high on the youngsters.
“How many times can you have a conference win when you have seven freshmen get their first collegiate points?” DeGeorge said. “We’ll take that.”
At times, Ethan Menzies was the most experienced player on the floor — and he’s only a sophomore. Other times, all five players on the floor were freshmen.
“I looked up and said, wow, we have four freshmen and one redshirt freshman on the floor right now,” Menzies said.
Menzies scored a career-high 26 points and added seven rebounds, taking advantage of his size against a smaller CCU lineup to attack the rim.
“I was just trying to go out there and give it my all,” he said. “If they’re going to put someone who’s 100 pounds lighter than me on me, I’m just going to try to use that to my advantage.”
His supporting cast was also impressive.
Reece Johnson had 13 points in his college debut, and Mac Riniker, who redshirted last season, had 12 and provided some grit on both ends of the floor. Trevor Baskin had six points and nine rebounds in his debut — longtime fans will remember his father, Jon, who scored 2,227 career points at Mesa.
The only senior who suited up, guard David Rico, logged nearly 30 minutes and finished with eight points, showing he’s much more comfortable in the system his second year.
Not only were the Mavs without Georgie Dancer, Ethan Richardson and Jared Small (Kolton Peterson opted out), but freshman Blaise Threatt, who was slated to share point guard duties with Christopher Speller, was on the bench with his right arm in a sling. DeGeorge said they hope to get Threatt back next week.
The teams went back and forth for most of the first half, but CMU went on a 11-3 run in a four-minute span to take a 36-25 lead.
Rico hit a 3-pointer and Menzies made a pair of free throws in the final minute for an eight-point lead at halftime.
In the second half, all those first-year players seemed to realize at the same time that they could just go play the game.
Riniker, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Steamboat Springs, showed his versatility on back-to-back plays in the opening minutes of the half.
He drove the baseline for a dunk, then stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a layup and a 47-37 lead, causing CCU to call time.
“Mac Riniker played his tail off,” DeGeorge said. “I thought he was the key to the game, his energy and effort defensively and everything he brought in the second half set the tone.”
Menzies went baseline for a bucket and Cooper Mattson, a 6-6 freshman forward, scored in the paint.
On the other end, Riniker took a charge and triggered a 20-point onslaught. Menzies had seven points in that flurry that pushed a 54-50 lead to 74-50, Johnson had five and Baskin grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, then swatted a Colorado Christian attempt as the shot clock was running down, and on the other end, Rico hit another 3. Johnson got a steal and missed a shot, but Baskin tipped it in for a 71-50 lead.
Menzies said he could feel the young players getting more and more confident as the game went on and Johnson, as one of those young guys, agreed.
“We had jitters, but that second half all of us settled down and played our games like we know we can,” he said. “The game got slower and we saw the mismatches with E and saw the open lanes.”
Seeing the freshmen and redshirt freshmen in practice had DeGeorge confident of their abilities, and they carried that onto the floor.
“Lots of setbacks, but the great thing about this young group is they compete like crazy,” DeGeorge said. “This freshman class is the most mature group of freshmen I’ve ever been around. They’ve been impressive in their approach. We’re excited about their approach, but their talent ... Obviously it’s a little tough for the program to be without so many guys, but for this group to be able to get this opportunity in a year that doesn’t even count as their freshman year is going to be pretty nice.”