There are going to be bumps in the road.
That’s what the young Grand Junction High School boys lacrosse team is reminding itself after a 7-0 loss to league-foe Telluride at Canyon View on Thursday.
“Having a new team is difficult. I think it’s important to be patient and understand that most of our team is still learning,” said captain Jake Stanfield. “Losing is all about learning. And when you lose a game like this, you just have to take away from it whatever you can. See what we messed up, see what we did well.”
It’s a tough lesson for the Tigers to learn but a big loss to a big opponent is a rite of passage for most young teams. Fourteen of the 23 players on the Tigers (1-1, 1-1 Mountain League) are underclassmen, and the team lost three of its top four scorers from last season to graduation.
Stanfield, a defenseman, is one of the few seniors on the team.
“Lacrosse is one of the most difficult sports to pick up. The idea of having a stick and throwing with a stick is so foreign, it’s not really involved in any other sport,” said Stanfield, who also played basketball for the Tigers. “The learning curve is so steep that some kids can’t even pass or catch, which are fundamental parts of the game. So until kids learn those skills, it can be hard to play hard and play live, and have an effective offense.”
Grand Junction’s first game of the season was a 12-8 win over Crested Butte, which is in its first full season.
But on Thursday, the offense was as cold as the persistent wind at Canyon View Park. The defensive front for Telluride (1-1, 1-0 ML) hounded any Tiger who got within sniffing distance of the goal, which prevented clean looks.
“We’ve got a lot to work on but I’m also seeing a lot of good things out there,” said coach Armando Renteria. “Defensively they’re holding pretty strong. Offensively, the young guys are getting some confidence. They’re eager and we’re pushing them to keep going.”
Maddox Caster and Edison Dean took eight and six shots, respectively. Tristan Brinton took three and Gavin Mottram took two.
While the shutout clouded the day for Grand Junction, they did have some bright spots. Defenders like Stanfield warded off Miners as well as they could in spite of the consistent pressure. They surrendered three goals in the first half.
Gordie Steidel, the sophomore in goal, also showcased his skills. He communicated with his teammates to keep them on their toes and came up with a handful of athletic blocks. Steidel had 14 saves in the first shutout loss for the Tigers in six years.
Renteria praised the older players on the team, like Stanfield, for setting an example for the newcomers.
“They’re always giving us 100% every day, whether it’s in practice or in game. And that’s what the young kids are seeing,” Renteria said. “Some of the young kids are coming up from (club) and it’s a whole different world. Once they adjust to that, they’ll start building and getting better each week.”
Stanfield maintained that patience is key for the Tigers to right the ship ahead of big non-league games against Monarch and Boulder.
“We’ve taken a lot of time to work on conceptual stuff for the team so we can get our chemistry down,” Stanfield said. “Whether it’s offensive plays, offensive sets, or defensive formations and slide patterns and packages, how we help each other on defense, there are a lot of things we need to work on gelling together and that’s what we’ve been doing a lot this year.”
