Things were going great with preseason men’s basketball practice at Colorado Mesa.
Nearly the entire roster is back from last season’s 21-2 team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation at the end of the regular season before losing in the first round of the regional playoffs.
Then, toward the end of practice a couple of weeks ago, All-America forward Ethan Menzies buckled. The 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore will miss this season with a knee injury, but CMU coach Mike DeGeorge insists roles won’t change.
“It’s obviously a difficult loss for us, but what it does do is it changed the importance of certain guys not getting in foul trouble,” he said. “Our depth was our strength and now up front it’s not going to be, so that certainly is a concern. But we really believe in our players and we have a lot of depth and we think that they’re up for the challenge of this.”
Anyway, DeGeorge laughed, all the Mavericks, who enter the season ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in the RMAC preseason coaches poll, are really guards.
“Mac (Riniker) has made tremendous improvement, Trevor’s (Baskin) made tremendous improvement, Owen (Koonce) is going to bring a lot to this team. He’s been struggling with injuries all fall but still has been very impressive,” DeGeorge said. “We’re certainly capable of playing with four or five guards as well. I mean, they’re all guards anyway, honestly ... some of them are taller than others.”
Koonce is a 6-5 redshirt freshman guard/forward transfer from the University of Colorado, and Baskin, a 6-8 redshirt freshman, will help fill the gap left by Menzies, who averaged 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds a game last season. Riniker, a 6-5 redshirt freshman guard, plays bigger than he is, and his strength allows him to play in the frontcourt.
“We’ve moved to be more position-less as we’ve been able to recruit some of our own personnel,” DeGeorge said of the Mavs’ versatility. “I think that helps when you lose somebody, you can fill that void in multiple ways with players that have a wide range of strengths.”
With players retaining a year of eligibility from last season, the 17-man roster has two redshirt seniors, Georgie Dancer and Jared Small, no juniors, and one redshirt sophomore, Menzies. The other 14 players are freshmen or redshirt/COVID freshmen, with several of them playing key roles on last season’s RMAC championship team.
“Even though we lost (Menzies), which is terrible, and I feel so bad for him and everybody’s sad and it hurts the team and hurts him, but it’s like everybody kind of knows their roles at this point,” said Small, who averaged 7.2 points in limited action because of a knee injury.
“I feel like they understand that if they’re kind of playing his role, just to play his (own) role and not try to do too much. Everybody really knows what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Isaac Jessup, another transfer from Colorado, is a 6-2 redshirt freshman guard who will be in CMU’s rotation, DeGeorge said.
“They’ve been very impressive,” DeGeorge said of Jessup and Koonce. “If you came to our practice, you would be able to point out our freshmen, but you would think they were veterans. Just like the other group (last year’s freshmen), they’ve really been able to pick up on our concepts and are ready to contribute.”
The freshman backcourt trio returns, point guards Blaise Threatt (8.9 points, 44 assists) and Christopher Speller (8.7 points, 58 assists), and shooting guard Reece Johnson (9.2 points, 32 3-pointers on 40% shooting).
An offseason of weights and working out on top of the experience they gained last season only made them better. Speller’s twin brother, Christian, transferred from Metro State, but was not granted a release from the Roadrunners, so he has to sit out this season before becoming eligible.
“Kind of our theme has been, ego can be an enemy,” DeGeorge said. “How do you stay focused and driven? Every guy, you’re looking for measuring sticks of things that guys are saying that maybe guys aren’t as focused or committed, but they came back in the fall and every guy improved dramatically.
“Blaise lost 23 pounds and he deadlifts over 500 pounds. That’s unbelievable. Georgie deadlifts over 500 pounds, he’s stronger. Every guy across the board, Reece Johnson, his numbers went up in every way, Max’s numbers went up in every way. These guys have been working, they are committed, they’re excited. They view it as a challenge.”
Dancer, CMU’s second-leading scorer (12.6 points) said the players accepted the challenge of not being complacent after last season’s success.
“This team last year, we kind of fell short,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can just to get back to that point and then take it from there.”
The opening weekend in the D2CCA Tipoff Challenge is just that, facing West Texas A&M, ranked No. 3 in the NABC preseason poll, on Friday, Daemen (N.Y.) College on Saturday and Minnesota State-Moorhead on Sunday.
“I decided to do it because I felt like this group would be ready to be challenged and we would be ready to start earlier than some teams because we have our nucleus returning,” DeGeorge said.
“It’s a lot to get ready for so early, particularly when the teams are so good, and you play three games in three days. So if there’s something you get on Friday that you’re not ready for, you might see it all three days.”