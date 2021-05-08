With the pitching rotation out of kilter, the young Central High School baseball team ran into a buzz saw Friday evening on the second day of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic.
Ponderosa, ranked No. 10 in the CHSAAnow.com preseason poll, used good hitting and aggressive base running in a 15-0, four-inning victory at Suplizio Field.
“They swing the bats and they run the bases aggressively,” Central coach Chuck Yost said.
The Mustangs (3-0) also got a one-hit pitching performance from Ty Morse for their second straight run-rule victory of the day after beating Fruita Monument 18-7.
When the Warriors’ No. 1 pitcher, Triston Nostrand, injured his pitching arm in the first inning of Thursday’s game, it forced Yost to bring in his No. 2, Luke Brown, who would have started Friday.
“It did (alter the rotation), for sure,” Yost said. “Having to throw one and two yesterday, we were on the short end of things today (with pitching availability) and probably tomorrow, too.”
Yost said X-rays on Nostrand’s arm were negative, but he’ll have an MRI to determine if there’s any ligament damage.
Friday, Jarod Green took the mound, but Ponderosa’s aggressive hitters gave the Mustangs a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Kolton Miller led off with a double and Cael Porter followed with a ball hit in the gap in right-center. Miller scored easily, and when the throw from the outfield sailed over the cutoff man, Porter never broke stride and scored.
Derek Luke added a two-run home run to left and Ponderosa tacked on five runs in the second.
Brown drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the first and Cooper Ross hit a double to deep right. Brown was waved around, but the relay throw was on target and Brown was thrown out at the plate.
Ross walked with two out in the fourth, the only other base runner Central had.
Up 9-0, the Mustangs needed one run to invoke the run rule, and they put up six.
After losing 11 seniors last year, who got to play only two games in the Fanning before the season was canceled, the Warriors are rebuilding.
“We’ve got some kids playing for the first time here at the park,” Yost said. “They were probably a little scared, a little nervous, you know? We’ve got to keep working to get better and keep growing.”
With the young players missing a year of junior varsity experience last spring and virtually no summer baseball, they’re getting a crash course early this season.
“Yeah, we’re a little behind the 8-ball,” Yost said, “but we’ve gotta keep going and hopefully they’ve got a quick learning curve.”