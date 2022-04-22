Fruita Monument’s Molly Younker, 22, heads toward Grand Junction goalkeeper Nikki Maas as the Tigers’ Sage Hoover gives chase Thursday night at Community Hospital Unity Field. Younker scored three goals in the Wildcats’ 8-0 victory.
Fruita Monument’s Molly Younker, 22, heads toward Grand Junction goalkeeper Nikki Maas as the Tigers’ Sage Hoover gives chase Thursday night at Community Hospital Unity Field. Younker scored three goals in the Wildcats’ 8-0 victory.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Dannon Yake, 10, stops a shot by Fruita Monument's Molly Younker on Thursday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument celebrates after a goal Thursday at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Fruita Monument's Alexa Hicks, left, battles with Grand Junction's Keonia Sanders, right, for the ball Thursday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction's Sage Hoover, 2, heads the ball down the field as Fruita Monument's Kylie Wells looks on Thursday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Fruita Monument fans saw a perfect sendoff for seniors and were given a taste of the girls soccer team’s future in a 8-0 win over Grand Junction at Community Hospital Unity Field on Thursday.
Molly Younker, a junior, stole the show on senior night with a hat trick. Her first goal of the night came off an assist from Alexa Hicks in the eighth minute for a 1-0 lead.
Younker pressured a fierce Tiger (2-7, 0-4 Southwestern League) defense all night with her open-field speed. She scored her second goal of the night when Fruita was pressuring the box. Reagan Dare pinballed a pass to Younker who took the mid-range shot and gave Fruita a 3-0 lead. Her third goal came early in the second half and gave Fruita a 6-0 advantage over its rival.
Dare, meanwhile, was part of the most viral-worthy score in the second half.
Senior Kylie Wells was racing down the left side of the field and took the ball to the precipice of the southern inbounds line. She then hooked a beautiful pass over the heads of defenders right to Dare who sent it in for a 6-0 lead and her second goal of the game.
Wells also scored in her final home game as a Wildcat.
Fruita (8-1, 5-0 Southwestern League)had been denied multiple times when it yet again was pressuring Grand Junction late in the first half.
A Wildcat took a deep shot, but goalkeeper Nikki Maas tipped it away. But the ball went behind her head and headed toward the goal. Maas made an athletic move to swat it upfield. Unfortunately, Wells was already closing in on the net and sent the ball into the lower left corner of the net.
Ava Johnson saw the field for the first time all season after an injury and was given a round of applause from the fans.
She iced the game with 7:53 when the ball was saved by Grand Junction backup goalkeeper Sage Hoover, one of her many athletic rejections on the night. But Fruita crowded the net and Johnson emerged from a pile to tap the ball in and take a 8-0 lead.
Amber Rice, usually a goalkeeper, scored 24 minutes into the second half off an assist from Malia Wright.
Olivia Stoffel also had an assist in the game.
Despite the loss Grand Junction (2-7, 0-4 SWL) kept its heads high and showcased plenty of athletic talent from players such as Dannon Yake and Hoover.