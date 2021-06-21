Area track and field athletes will wrap up a most unusual season this week at the Colorado State Track and Field Championships in Lakewood.
Athletes from Central, Palisade, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument high schools qualified for the state championships by posting top-18 results statewide in their respective events and classifications for the three-day event that begins Thursday at Jeffco Stadium.
Veteran track and cross country runner McGinley Zastrow of Fruita Monument, a recent graduate, secured his trip to the Class 5A meet in the 800 meters with his performance earlier this week at the annual Tiger Invitational at Stocker Stadium.
Zastrow improved his time by more than 4 seconds to rank No. 8 among the 5A runners (1:58.17).
A four-time state qualifier in cross country, Zastrow previously qualified for the 1,600-meter run at state (4:19.13), the eighth-best time according to MaxPreps, the official statistical website for the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Zastrow and the Fruita Monument 4x800 relay team will race at state after posting the state’s seventh-best time (8:10.72) at the Tiger Invitational.
Tanner Sawyer qualified in the shot put with a best throw of 46 feet, 3 inches, good for No. 13.
The Wildcats have a host of girls who qualified, led by distance ace Jadyn Heil.
Heil qualified in the 1,600 and the 3,200 in Class 5A. She has the 10th best time in the 3,200 (11:16.8), posted last weekend. She’s No. 15 among qualifiers in the 1,600.
Fruita’s Elaina Arcand ran 58.84 in the 400 meters to earn the No. 14 qualifying spot.
The Wildcats also qualified two girls relay teams for state — the 4x800 team (No. 7) and the 800 sprint medley relay team (No. 18).
Lauren Montez qualified at No. 17 in the discus (106-10).
CLASS 4A
In Class 4A, Central High School qualified a pair of three-event participants. Sprinter Justin Blanton qualified for state in the 100, 200 and 400.
He currently has the second-fastest time in the state in 4A in all three sprint races. He’s posted a 10.89 in the 100 meters. He clocked a 21.96 in the 200, and his 48.78 is second-best in the Class 4A 400 meters.
Central also will send two 800-meter runners to state. Jadon Nicholson qualified 11th with a time of 1:58.29 and Tyler Stogsdill is ranked No. 17 with a best time of 1:58.85.
The Warriors are No. 2 in the boys 4x400 relay (3:25.83) and No. 7 in the 4x800 relay (8:14.98).
Donovan Kemp of Palisade qualified in two sprint events, entering as No. 13 in the 100 and No. 15 in the 200.
Kemp also earned a state berth in the long jump when he went 21-1 last week in the Tiger Invitational. He’s the No. 12 state qualifier.
Grand Junction jumper Miller Jones advanced to state in both the high jump and the triple jump. He’s No. 6 in the triple jump at 43-1.5 and No. 15 in the high jump at 6-1.
Veteran distance runner Tristian Spence leads the Central girls as she returns to the state championships in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Spence is No. 13 in the 800 (2:19.81), No. 14 in the 1,600 (5:12.0) and No. 14 in the 3,200 (11:24.86).
Alexis Chelle of Palisade qualified in the 800 at No. 15.
Teammate Gabrielle Horton of the Bulldogs qualified in the 300 hurdles at No. 16. Gabriella Yanowich of Palisade earned a trip to state in the triple jump (No. 12 at 34-5.75.)
Palisade also qualified its girls 4x400 relay team with the 13th-fastest time.
The Bulldogs’ girls 4x800 team advanced to state as the No. 17 qualifier.
For Grand Junction, Amelia Moore qualified in the 100-meter hurdles. She posted the 11th-fastest time in 4A. She’s also ranked No. 17 in the 300 hurdles (48.39) and also qualified 13th in the long jump when she went 16-6 in the Tiger Invitational.
Sailer Warinner of Grand Junction qualified 12th in the shot.
Janae Kitzman of Palisade will compete in the Class 4A discus at state. She qualified 13th out of 18.
CLASS 1A
Wes Ryan of De Beque heads back to state ranked No. 1 in three different events.
Ryan has the top 100 time (11.52) and the top long jump (21-1) and high jump (6-7).
In fact, Ryan’s 6-7 high jump is the third best in Colorado this season among all classifications.
Ryan also is ranked No. 2 among Class 1A 200-meter sprinters (23.82).
A four-time all-state basketball player, Ryan won the Class 1A high jump as a freshman.
Teammate Jaden Jordan, another all-state basketball player for the Dragons, is ranked No. 2 behind Ryan in the 100 (11.67) and the long jump (20-0.75). Jordan also ranked No. 3 in the 300 hurdles (43.68).
Trevor Lewis has a chance to win three events. He’s ranked No. 1 in the 800 (1:59.61) and 1,600 (4:40.54), and third in the 3,200 (10:46.18).
Scottie Vines of De Beque also qualified in the high jump at No. 6 (5-11).