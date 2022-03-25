Spring is here and it’s time to let the festivities begin.
Here are three events coming this weekend that will allow you to get out and enjoy the warmer spring weather along with a festive atmosphere.
DINNER, MOVIE AND MORE
Get dinner or dessert and do a bit of community socializing at the Fabulous Family Fun Food Truck Friday put on by The Joseph Center.
This event can be found from 4:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, on the east end of the parking lot at the Teller Arms Shopping Center on North Avenue.
There will be at least nine food trucks there with a variety of dinner options.
Kids can keep occupied with two Bump ‘n’ Jumps, an activities table and chalk art. The movie “Sing” will be shown on a large movie screen.
There will be music and drawings to win movie theater gift cards.
A portion of proceeds from food truck sales will given to The Joseph Center and donations also will be accepted to the center, which comes to the aid of families facing homelessness.
“We would love any support from all of our community,” said Jessica Martinez, reach out coordinator for The Joseph Center. “Meet us and see what we’re doing as an organization.”
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/JosephCenterGJ or josephcentergj.com.
BIKES AND BEER
How fast and tight can a Colorado Mesa University cyclist take a corner in downtown Grand Junction?
Find out as Maverick cyclists and their competitors race a 1-mile course through downtown during the Maverick Classic Bike Race and Beer Festival on Saturday, March 26.
The racing begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with the start and finish line at Fifth Street and Colorado Avenue. It free to walk up and watch the races and the last one starts at 5:30 p.m.
The beer festival will be from 1–6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot north of Colorado Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.
A dozen western Colorado breweries will be giving unlimited pours and only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Those tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the gate if still available.
To purchase a beer festival ticket, go to bit.ly/3iil2s9. All proceeds from go to CMU’s cycling team.
The Maverick Classic is organized by the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
For maps and information, go to bit.ly/3iil2s9, and downtowngj.org.
CELEBRATION AND CAR SHOW
With dancing, music and speeches, the Cesar Chavez Celebration & Car Chow will offer plenty to take in and discover.
This event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Admission is free.
Along with special speakers, the Cesar Chavez Person of the Year will be honored and the winner of the celebration’s high school photo essay will be announced.
Dancers also will take the stage and among the bands that will play during the celebration is the Andariegos.
Food trucks will there along with many vendor booths with information about area organizations, including health and wellness groups and law enforcement. The Colorado State Patrol even plans to bring its Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Simulator for people to check out.
There also will be plenty of rides to see at the car show. Those who want to enter their car into the show — all are welcome — need to bring along a bag of non-perishable food as an entry fee. That food will then be donated to the Child and Migrant services in Palisade. The winners of the show will receive trophies and gift bags.
For information about the celebration and car show, go to facebook.com/cesarchavezcelebrationmc or cesarchavezcelebrationmc.org.
