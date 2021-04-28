The Colorado General Assembly is getting mighty casual about honoring the public’s right to know.
On Wednesday, the Colorado Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that rewrites Colorado sunshine laws so that public bodies can disclose just one finalist when choosing a new chief executive. We spelled out in an April 2 editorial how this bill could facilitate cronyism and inappropriate political considerations when hiring important taxpayer-funded positions. Nevertheless, the bill has been forwarded to Gov. Jared Polis.
The troubling trend of encouraging secrecy continues. Today, the House Finance Committee will take up House Bill 21-1214, which passed the House Judiciary Committee on a 7-4 vote last week. This bill would allow for lower-level criminal records to be sealed. Public access to many arrest records would be closed when no criminal charges have been filed. It lets some former offenders with multiple convictions — and those who have received full pardons — petition to have their records sealed.
Both bills have noble intentions. In the case of HB1214, it’s to give people “second chances” to rebuild their lives. We’ll concede that having a criminal record, no matter how minor the charges, makes it tough to land a job or buy a house.
But the well-intentioned bill goes well beyond offering second chances to private citizens. It ends up affecting the public’s ability to understand many aspects of government.
How? The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition’s Jeffrey Roberts covered journalists’ testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. They cautioned how sealing public records would hamper public-service reporting.
The bill would seal the kinds of records that show patterns of excessive force, racial profiling, prosecutorial misconduct and lax oversight of social services. Moreover, the histories of public officials and candidates for office would be off-limits.
Reporters often sift through these kind of records to expose problems whose solutions are in the public interest.
Fixing one problem — as HB1214 aspires to do — shouldn’t pull the shades down on many others. Hampering the public’s right to measure government accountability can’t be secondary to any one person’s wish to put their past behind them.
There’s a public interest in all records — even in cases where charges were dropped or a person was acquitted — because they tell us important things about how the system works.
By sealing a considerable block of arrest and conviction records, lawmakers would effectively erase job-performance data for police, prosecutors and judges.
Needless to say, we hope lawmakers regain their ability to see the big picture and stop inventing exceptions to transparency. We urge members of western Colorado’s delegation to oppose HB1214 for its unintended consequences, which undermine the public’s right to know what its government is doing — right or wrong.
And we urge Gov. Polis to exercise his veto power on House Bill 21-1051, also known as the single finalist bill, which allows for a secret process on hiring public administrators.
With confidence in government already low, now is not the time to be hiding information about the installation of influential top executives.
In a secret process, the public has no information or context to evaluate how elected officials make important hiring decisions. Without seeing the pool of finalists, no calls can be made about whether favoritism or political influence factored into the selection.