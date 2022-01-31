An NHL-most 32 victories, 67 points, .779 winning percentage, plus-55 goals-differential and 10-game winning streak suggests the Avalanche is the league’s best team. There’s certainly no argument in the Western Conference, where Colorado leads the second-best team (Nashville) by nine points, with two games in hand.
The Avs, who are 26-3-2 in their last 31 games — the best stretch in club history after Sunday’s 4-1 triumph over visiting Buffalo — are on pace for their second-consecutive President’s Trophy with the NHL’s best record and guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.
Ah, but those postseason blues. Will they continue? The Stanley Cup champion needs 16 postseason victories. The Avs haven’t had more than seven in a normal postseason since collecting 11 in 2001-02.
Today’s Avs aren’t promising you anything. They’ll just promise to continue to build on what they’ve already accomplished. Which is a ton.
Colorado tied an NHL record with 15 wins in January, the most from any team in any month in league history. The Avs are 15-0-1 in January, a point streak that ties the Cup-winning team of 2000-01 as the longest in club history.
“Amazing month from our guys, really. It’s a lot of hockey, a lot of travel. Obviously, they enjoyed playing at home,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said.
The Avs’ success at home is insane. Colorado is on an 18-game winning streak at Ball Arena — the fifth-longest NHL home winning streak ever, and longest since Detroit set the record of 23 in 2011-12. Bednar points to comeback victories over Toronto and Boston — both in overtime at Ball Arena — on Jan. 8 and last Wednesday, respectively, as examples of why these Avs have the ability to win 16 postseason games.
“Just guys not wanting to give up on the streak and what we have going on,” Bednar said of the comeback wins against the Maple Leafs and Bruins. “To be able to find a way to come back against two real good teams — and it wasn’t coming easy for us — I thought it showed a lot of character.”
The Avs have one game — tonight against visiting Arizona — before they take a nine-day break that begins with next week’s NHL All-Star Game. First-line center Nathan Mac- Kinnon won’t play against the Coyotes and won’t attend the ASG because of the facial/head injuries he suffered last week. So he’ll rest up like the rest of the Avs, save for Bednar, the Central Division ASG coach, and Avs forward Nazem Kadri and defenseman Cale Makar, who will play in the 3-on-3 tournament in Las Vegas.
“I think we need a break, to be honest with you,” Bednar said after Sunday’s win. “It’s been a long hard month, lots of games and in order to be at our best coming out of that break, I think we need the break.”
So what’s the bottom line for the NHL’s most impressive team? Bednar points to resiliency.
“I learned that we’re a resilient group, pretty consistent,” he said.
of the Avs’ month-long play. “There were some games we weren’t perfect but found different ways to win, different guys chipping in which is what good teams do. Pretty good focus, knowing the things that we need to do to have success and learn that our guys were able to adapt and change a little bit.”
MACKINNON IN THE HOUSE
MacKinnon, five days removed from sustaining a broken nose and a concussion against Boston, visited with teammates and support staff before an optional practice at Ball Arena on Monday.
MacKinnon, who is pegged to miss three games, has not yet resumed physical activity. He will not travel to Las Vegas for any ASG festivities.
Avs coach Jared Bednar was in a meeting during MacKinnon’s visit.
“The guys said he was in good spirits. He’s feeling a little bit better. So hopefully he continues to make the progress that he needs to to get back in our lineup,” Bednar said.
MacKinnon had his nose “fixed,” Bednar said, but he didn’t know if it was a surgical procedure. Winger Logan O’Connor met with MacKinnon.
“It’s nice to see him around the rink,” O’Connor said. “He didn’t do anything today, obviously, but it was definitely nice to see him back in the facilities.”
Footnotes. The Avs have scored a power-play goal in six consecutive games, going 8-for-18 (44.4%) in that stretch. Colorado is 16-for-53 (30.2%) in its last 16 games, all in January. Makar, who assisted on Mikko Rantanen’s power-play goal that gave the Avs a 3-1 lead against the Sabres, collected his 100th career assist in his 140th game. Only former NHL defensemen Sergei Zubov (127 games), Mark Howe (135) and Stefan Persson (135) reached 100 assists in fewer games. … Makar, who leads all NHL defensemen with 18 goals, had 18 points (five goals) in January. … Rantanen led the Avs with 23 points (nine goals) in January, the most points in club history since Peter Forsberg and Alex Tanguay each had 23 in the first month of the year in 2003-04.
