Over the last two columns, we discussed the estate planning process we utilized for our clients, Desiree and her husband, both small business owners. In this column, we want to extend that discussion to something known as succession planning. That type of planning focuses on who will take over a business and how that transition, or succession, will take place.
We noted in our last column that, more than any other mistake we see business owners make when working on their estate plan, most fail to have any type of a plan to exit the business they created. They work very hard at doing whatever it takes to make the business successful and, usually to save on cost, they do just about everything to run the business. However, when it comes time to sell the business or pass it on to employees or to family members, the owners have become so essential to the business that it cannot operate without them. And as good as that may be for the day-to-day success of the business, it creates significant problems for estate planning purposes, among other things.
A succession plan is a valuable estate planning tool for business owners, but in our practice, we find that many owners are hesitant to create a succession plan. Often, it is because they don’t know where to start since there are so many unknowns. For example, parents can be concerned that they will be required to give up control before they are ready; or they mistakenly assume their employees or children will automatically know how to run the business when they are gone and not much notice or preparation is needed.
Whatever the reason, owners that don’t focus on developing a succession plan are jeopardizing everything they are trying to build. On the other hand, owners that see the value of a plan to transition the business to the next owner will feel better about the transition and will always make more money in the process.
For a recent client, we built the succession plan to ensure that the parent/owners would transfer control of the operation slowly and would complete the final transition only when they were ready to step away and only after their children/successors were prepared to take over. In that case, the plan also accounted for the children who will not be part of the business in the future. The latter situation is complicated and will not happen automatically because the children who remain outside the buisness will not necessarily feel the same about the business after their siblings take over. All of that can be especially challenging for farmers and ranchers and other businesses that are “asset rich” but “cash poor.”
Next column, we will address that specific scenario, namely where one child wants to continue the business but the other children do not. There are many complicated questions such as “ Will the child who wants to run the business be required to work with children who are not interested?” “Will the business have to be sold so that each child receives an equal share of the estate?” “If the business is not sold, must the other children be left out to ensure the business can continue?”
Almost always, if the parents will identify their desired result -- even if they are not sure how to get there – we can help them find strategies to reach that result or come very close. There is no single solution for all family businesses, but there are solutions. Your effort to find the right solution for your family can pay significant dividends for yourself and the generations to follow.
We discuss these, and other, estate planning matters in our no-cost seminars. Due to the precautions we are all taking in light of COVID-19, we are changing the format of these seminars to telephonic participation so that we can be careful, but still share relevant estate planning information to as many people as possible. If you are interested in participating, or if you have any questions about this article or topics you would like us to address in future columns, send an e-mail to Kkeim@GJlawyer.com or call (970) 270-1213. Ext.4
Brad Wright’s business and estate planning practice includes transactional matters with a special focus on business succession. His brother, Steve Wright, has a similar law practice in Idaho Falls, Idaho and, together, they assist businesses of all sizes and types with a wide variety of legal issues.
© 2020 Brad R Wright, Steven J Wright