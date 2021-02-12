“We’re from Junction, couldn’t be prouder…” we shouted from the West stands at Stocker Stadium or the bleachers at GJHS, challenging fans on the opposite side to “say it louder” when responding on behalf of their visiting team.
It’s a common cheer heard frequently over the intervening decades at area athletic contests. It also seems to be applicable in local efforts supporting a couple of controversial public policy issues, the relocation of Bureau of Land Management headquarters and the Jordan Cove natural gas export terminal.
Before dealing with realities of both issues, let’s get some basics out of the way.
In the case of the BLM headquarters, there’s no doubt the disappointing number of high paying jobs (about 10% of those originally anticipated, “we hoped for a skyrocket and received a sparkler” fellow columnist Rick Wagner wrote) are a valuable addition to our local economy and are worth fighting for. It’s no surprise that local and state political leaders and organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership are “suiting up” and “couldn’t be prouder” to be fighting to retain those jobs.
It may be an uphill battle.
Two important figures, incoming Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the chairman of the House Interior Committee, Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, are on record as questioning the headquarters move. The Government Accountability Office found Interior’s cost-benefit analysis and other justifications suspect. Almost 90% of the headquarters employees slated to move from Washington to points West chose not to do so, depriving the agency of experience and expertise. More than 20% of the positions now spread across the West were vacant at the end of last year.
While there’s something to be said for having decision makers close to the lands impacted by their decisions, there’s another side to that coin often overlooked. The “public” owning those lands isn’t just those of us geographically closest. Just as you and I can claim our ownership share in public lands all over the country, those living nearest areas I’ve enjoyed in the south and east share ownership in our western public lands and can reasonably seek input into decisions about their future.
There’s also the question about whether where decisions are made is as important as how they’re made. Geographic proximity can be important. It can also be argued that experience and expertise within the BLM, transparent public processes, access to and relationships with other involved federal agencies and, most importantly, ultimate decision-makers in the executive and congressional branches might be just as valuable.
The “basics” are a little different when it comes to Jordan Cove. Let’s pretend the situation was reversed.
Say a foreign company wanted to speculatively build a pipeline from coastal Oregon to prospectively transport Columbia River water it did not yet own to arid northwestern Colorado. But that company wanted federal regulators to overlook the fact it couldn’t get the necessary Colorado permits and, even if it could, would need the power of eminent domain to forcefully take private property to accommodate its pipeline route.
Might it be reasonable to expect some landowners in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield or Mesa counties to look sideways at efforts of a foreign country to usurp their private property rights via eminent domain? Or for Colorado and its local jurisdictions to insist rules regarding environmental and other matters be honored in federal regulatory processes?
Things aren’t looking good for Jordan Cove, long seen as a savior for northwestern Colorado’s natural gas industry hampered by two givens…a competitive price disadvantage compared to easier to develop deposits elsewhere and lack of geographical access to major markets as well as pipeline access for wide distribution.
There’ve been two setbacks just this year. The federal Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission both denied requests to override state permitting decisions. Proponents also must now work with a new national administration already demonstrating a different course with decisions about leasing moratoriums on federal lands and halting the Keystone Pipeline, likely making the Pembina Pipeline Corporation’ s goal of project completion by 2025 impossible.
We should cheer on any and all efforts to maintain and improve the economy of Grand Junction and northwest Colorado. But also realistically recognize that the voices on the other side might sometimes be louder and prevail.
Jim Spehar, a Western Slope native, remains a Tiger at heart happily married to a former GJHS homecoming queen. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.