Scott Sullivan wasn’t committed to his plan on No. 18 on Sunday in the final round of the Colorado West Amateur.
So when Nolan Miller chipped in for birdie on 18 to force a playoff for the championship, Sullivan committed to Plan B.
“I wasn’t committed to the tee shot and the second time I was committed,” Sullivan said after parring the first playoff hole at Bookcliff Country Club to win the championship flight after both finished at 8-over-par 221 on the blustery day. Sullivan carded a 77 in the final round and Miller shot 80.
“I hit a fade just down the left side and faded it into the fairway (in the playoff). I wasn’t committed the first time, I was just trying to hit a low bullet and didn’t execute well. I had a much better plan the second time.”
Miller’s tee shot landed in the rough to the right. Sullivan, a member at Bookcliff Country Club and the men’s golf coach at Colorado Mesa, put his second shot in perfect position in the fairway, then hit a long approach into the center of the green. A short putt for par won it after Miller’s par putt slid past the cup.
“When I saw he had probably 220 into the wind, I knew if I put it in the fairway and put it on the green, I could two-putt and he’d be challenged to get up and down, especially from the right side going downhill,” Sullivan said. “I knew it would be a tough shot, so I just tried to put it in the middle.”
The Bookcliff veteran took a two-shot lead into the final hole, with for players tied for second place, but his bogey gave one stroke back and Sullivan had to wait to see if any of the three — Miller, Tyler Bishop and Dylan Wonnacott — could birdie.
As friends were patting Sullivan on the back, he was warning them it wasn’t over. He was right.
“Everybody was starting to congratulate me and I said, ‘You never know.’ You never know what’s going to happen, so it didn’t surprise me,” Sullivan said of Miller’s birdie chip. “I wasn’t ready to say I won.”
Rifle Creek’s Jeb Savage won the first-flight championship by one stroke over Bookcliff’s Jason Stanfield. Savage shot a final-round 84 for a 227 total. Stanfield carded an 81, with Lincoln Park’s Carson Kerr also shooting 81 to tie Dane Anger of CMU, who shot 80, at 229.
Ross Tobin and Jacob Sessum tied for the second-flight championship at 237. Tobin, who plays at The Ranch Country Club in Denver, shot a final-round 83 and Sessum, a Redlands Mesa golfer, shot an 82.
William Schroeder of Hollydot won the third flight with a final-round 79, giving him a six-stroke victory over Brayden Kelley of Adobe Creek.
David Ely’s third-round 90 was enough for a two-stroke victory over Jeff Austin of Glenwood Springs in the fourth flight. Ely, playing out of Lincoln Park, finished at 255.
Bookcliff’s Jeff Franklin shot an 82 to claim a two-stroke victory over Brandon Clouse of Rifle Creek in the fifth flight at 250.
Mark Hand came from seven strokes off the pace on his home course to win the sixth flight at 271 with a final-round 90.