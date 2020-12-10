NEWS
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:22:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:23:28 AM
Sunset: 04:51:46 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 07:24:14 AM
Sunset: 04:51:57 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: W @ 9mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:58 AM
Sunset: 04:52:11 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:25:41 AM
Sunset: 04:52:26 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: W @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:26:21 AM
Sunset: 04:52:44 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: S @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:27:01 AM
Sunset: 04:53:03 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.